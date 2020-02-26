Hot, dry summer breaks records across North Island - but some 'welcome relief' in the forecast

The hot, dry summer baking New Zealand's North Island is one of the worst on record, according to MetService.

Data from Whangārei Airport found this summer has been the second-driest since records began in 1937, with only 70mm of rain falling.

The worst drought for the region was in 1945-1946, when just 54.8mm of rain fell.

For Auckland, MetService called it "record-breaking low summer rainfall". According to various rain gauges, is either the driest, second-driest or third-driest summer on record.

Waikato also set a record, with Hamilton recording 90.8mm.

Tauranga had its second-driest since 1898, with 88mm of rain falling. The direst was an "exceptional" drought in 1941-1942, which had 65.9mm of rain.

There'll be "some welcome relief" during the week with some rain forecast, but not much.

Light showers are forecast for Auckland and Hamilton tomorrow and Wednesday, with Tauranga also expecting showers on Wednesday.

Whangārei has some showers forecast for today through until Thursday.