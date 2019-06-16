TODAY |

Hosts announced for iconic TVNZ series Celebrity Treasure Island

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Television

Iconic Kiwi series Celebrity Treasure Island is back and bigger than ever with two new hosts, TVNZ has announced.

Filming for the series will be held in Fiji with Survivor New Zealand host and Sunday reporter Matt Chisholm and ZM radio's Drive host Bree Tomasel named as the presenters, TVNZ has revealed.

Mr Chisholm and Ms Tomasel will help set challenges, test team rivalries and reveal surprise eliminations for the marooned celebrities competing for the ultimate prize.

"Clearly, I can't get enough of being the ringmaster of reality series set in tropical locations!" Mr Chisholm said in a statement.

"I'm pumped to be heading to Fiji with Bree. I know from Survivor New Zealand that it can get lonely on the road, so it'll be good having a partner to banter with and share a laugh with – she's incredibly quick and funny."

Mr Chisholm previously filmed two seasons of Survivor New Zealand, which took him to Nicaragua and Thailand.

For Ms Tomasel, hosting Celebrity Treasure Island will be her first television presenting role.

"This is my first TV role, so I'm absolutely stoked to start out working with someone with Matt’s experience," she said.

"I'm a massive fan of his work on Survivor New Zealand and I'm super grateful to have such a pro showing me the ropes. Not only that but I get to work with him wrangling some great Kiwi characters as they battle it out in the heat, what more could you want!

"We're still in talks about who gets to be Batman and who gets to be Robin, but I do look great in a utility belt... just saying."

The new season will see Kiwi stars divided into two teams, where they will compete against each other for prizes and a chance to win money for their charity.

Classic elements from the original series will be rebooted, including the dramatic team face-offs and elimination battles. Joining the fray will also be the Captain's Test and a number of heart-warming charity challenges.

Celebrity contestants and their charities will be announced shortly.

Celebrity Treasure Island will premiere on TVNZ 2 this winter.

Celebrity Treasure Island hosts Matt Chisholm and Bree Tomasel. Source: TVNZ
More From
New Zealand
Television
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Waisake Naholo of the Highlanders celebrates after his try during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Lions played at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand, Saturday 12 May 2018. Copyright Image: Joe Allison / www.photosport.nz
Highlanders sneak into Super Rugby finals as Bulls thrash Lions
2
I NEWS takes the pulse of the farming industry on the last day of NZ's biggest agricultural show.
Fence posts made of recycled plastics - Fieldays home to some remarkable Kiwi innovations
3
The health drink is supposed to have many health benefits, including being good for the digestive system.
Concerns over high levels of alcohol in some Kombucha drinks
4
Down 24-7, the Hurricanes fought back for a 29-24 win at home.
Hurricanes come form behind to beat Blues in final round robin clash
5
Summary: The sockeye's impressive spawning run is drawing crowds near Twizel.
Thousands of escaped salmon bounty for southern anglers
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Lotto Powerball (file picture).

Hamilton Powerball punter wins $10.2 million
02:06
The exhibition has opened at Canberra's National Gallery and reveals several hidden treasures that tell unique stories.

Face of the Māori world on display for Australians as Ta Moko exhibition opens
01:49
Cigarette butts can take years to break down so Otago University researchers want something done about it.

Otago researchers call for compulsory biodegradable filters on cigarettes
01:36
Local conservation efforts have achieved what seemed impossible in the picturesque park.

Abel Tasman region cleared of Wilding pine pest