Hosts announced for iconic TVNZ series Celebrity Treasure Island

Iconic Kiwi series Celebrity Treasure Island is back and bigger than ever with two new hosts, TVNZ has announced.

Filming for the series will be held in Fiji with Survivor New Zealand host and Sunday reporter Matt Chisholm and ZM radio's Drive host Bree Tomasel named as the presenters, TVNZ has revealed.

Mr Chisholm and Ms Tomasel will help set challenges, test team rivalries and reveal surprise eliminations for the marooned celebrities competing for the ultimate prize.

"Clearly, I can't get enough of being the ringmaster of reality series set in tropical locations!" Mr Chisholm said in a statement.

"I'm pumped to be heading to Fiji with Bree. I know from Survivor New Zealand that it can get lonely on the road, so it'll be good having a partner to banter with and share a laugh with – she's incredibly quick and funny."

Mr Chisholm previously filmed two seasons of Survivor New Zealand, which took him to Nicaragua and Thailand.

For Ms Tomasel, hosting Celebrity Treasure Island will be her first television presenting role.

"This is my first TV role, so I'm absolutely stoked to start out working with someone with Matt’s experience," she said.

"I'm a massive fan of his work on Survivor New Zealand and I'm super grateful to have such a pro showing me the ropes. Not only that but I get to work with him wrangling some great Kiwi characters as they battle it out in the heat, what more could you want!

"We're still in talks about who gets to be Batman and who gets to be Robin, but I do look great in a utility belt... just saying."

The new season will see Kiwi stars divided into two teams, where they will compete against each other for prizes and a chance to win money for their charity.

Classic elements from the original series will be rebooted, including the dramatic team face-offs and elimination battles. Joining the fray will also be the Captain's Test and a number of heart-warming charity challenges.

Celebrity contestants and their charities will be announced shortly.