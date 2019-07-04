Host of TVNZ's How Not To Get Cancer speaks about benefits of fasting

Doctor Richard Babor sorts science from superstition in a new TVNZ documentary series called How Not To Get Cancer.

Many New Zealanders each day discover they have cancer and while in some cases it is unavoidable, there's evidence we can lessen our chances by changing our lifestyle.

Dr Babor appeared on Seven Sharp where he was asked about his thoughts on fasting.

"There is a lot of research that has been published in reputable scientific journals about fasting and its impact on cellular health.

"There isn't a study that shows if you fast as a human being you are going to get less rates of cancer but they're very strong circumstantial evidence around that in animals and the effect on humans of having a low caloric diet," he says.

Dr Babor is a big fan of fasting as a way to cut down on people's overall food consumption.

"Fasting has very powerful affects on longevity in some animal studies and a lot of that is to do with lower cancer rates.

"I think fasting is brilliant because it's such a simple thing to do and we are kind of in this consumer land with the obsession of eating all the time."