Hospitals prepare for looming nurses strike tomorrow

Medical directors are insisting they're as prepared as they can be ahead of a nationwide nurses' strike tomorrow.

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) rejected the latest district health board pay offer yesterday, saying more money was needed to avert the strike.

The Employment Relations Authority has ordered them back into talks which are due to continue today.

As negotiations have unfolded, so too have plans for life-preserving services during the 24-hour industrial action, scheduled to start at 7am tomorrow.

Wellington's Capital and Coast DHB's chief medical officer John Tait estimated 6000-8000 elective procedures nationwide will need to be deferred.

It would pose major challenges for the country's 20 DHBs but medical directors have insisted they're as prepared as they can be, he said.

Sue Hayward, chief nursing and midwifery officer at Waikato District Health Board, said an agreed number of nurses would work during the strike - a measure taken with the support of the NZNO.

"The contingency plan has an aim to ensure we have the right number of nurses with the right skills and knowledge to activate life preserving services with all of our patients within the seven hospitals that we have oversight of."

If any of the nurses fell ill, the hospital had staff to backfill those who were sick, she said.

Director of child health at Starship, Dr Mike Shepherd, said Auckland District Health Board was as well prepared as it could be.

"We've been contingency planning now for a couple of weeks because of the need to reduce the number of patients in the hospital and to make sure we're able to provide safe services over the strike period.

"We don't have the exact number of patients that have been deferred at this stage but it's certainly in the hundreds that have had either outpatient clinic appointments postponed or procedures and operations postponed."

The hospital had a near-complete life preserving services roster, and was confident it could keep patients safe, he said.

Dr Vanessa Thornton, chief medical officer at Counties Manakau DHB, said acute services would be prioritised during the strike.

"Obviously the elective side of the services will be cancelled because we won't be able to provide that service. Winter is a busy time for us and so we have prepared our life-preserving services around our current occupancy and acuity."

Bay of Plenty DHB chief medical officer Hugh Lees said they had a reasonable idea of the number of emergency patients they would normally get, though couldn't be certain.

"We will need to see on the day but at the same time I think we've done a lot of good planning for it and as long as the numbers are within what we expect on a Thursday at this time of year we should be able to manage."

Dr Thornton said while the hospitals were prepared, the day itself would prove difficult.

"I think it's going to be a very stressful day for staff in the hospital but, as I say, we do have contingency and arrangements made to hopefully achieve care for patients across the hospital."