 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Hospitals prepare for looming nurses strike tomorrow

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

Medical directors are insisting they're as prepared as they can be ahead of a nationwide nurses' strike tomorrow.

Thursday's action comes after nurses rejected the latest pay off from DHBs.
Source: 1 NEWS

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) rejected the latest district health board pay offer yesterday, saying more money was needed to avert the strike.

The Employment Relations Authority has ordered them back into talks which are due to continue today.

As negotiations have unfolded, so too have plans for life-preserving services during the 24-hour industrial action, scheduled to start at 7am tomorrow.

The Acting PM hopes Thursday’s industrial action by nurses can still be avoided.
Source: 1 NEWS

Wellington's Capital and Coast DHB's chief medical officer John Tait estimated 6000-8000 elective procedures nationwide will need to be deferred.

It would pose major challenges for the country's 20 DHBs but medical directors have insisted they're as prepared as they can be, he said.

NZNO members voted online and the majority did not want to take the offer.
Source: 1 NEWS

Sue Hayward, chief nursing and midwifery officer at Waikato District Health Board, said an agreed number of nurses would work during the strike - a measure taken with the support of the NZNO.

"The contingency plan has an aim to ensure we have the right number of nurses with the right skills and knowledge to activate life preserving services with all of our patients within the seven hospitals that we have oversight of."

If any of the nurses fell ill, the hospital had staff to backfill those who were sick, she said.

Director of child health at Starship, Dr Mike Shepherd, said Auckland District Health Board was as well prepared as it could be.

"We've been contingency planning now for a couple of weeks because of the need to reduce the number of patients in the hospital and to make sure we're able to provide safe services over the strike period.

"We don't have the exact number of patients that have been deferred at this stage but it's certainly in the hundreds that have had either outpatient clinic appointments postponed or procedures and operations postponed."

The hospital had a near-complete life preserving services roster, and was confident it could keep patients safe, he said.

Dr Vanessa Thornton, chief medical officer at Counties Manakau DHB, said acute services would be prioritised during the strike.

"Obviously the elective side of the services will be cancelled because we won't be able to provide that service. Winter is a busy time for us and so we have prepared our life-preserving services around our current occupancy and acuity."

Bay of Plenty DHB chief medical officer Hugh Lees said they had a reasonable idea of the number of emergency patients they would normally get, though couldn't be certain.

"We will need to see on the day but at the same time I think we've done a lot of good planning for it and as long as the numbers are within what we expect on a Thursday at this time of year we should be able to manage."

Dr Thornton said while the hospitals were prepared, the day itself would prove difficult.

"I think it's going to be a very stressful day for staff in the hospital but, as I say, we do have contingency and arrangements made to hopefully achieve care for patients across the hospital."

- By Anneke Smith

Related

Health

Employment

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

As it happened: Heroic effort sees all 12 boys and their football coach safely rescued from treacherous Thailand cave

00:38
2
The rescue mission which spanned days was a success after everyone was rescued.

Thai cave rescue: Watch celebrations erupt as news hits that final boys trapped underground have emerged safely

3
Chiang Rai province acting Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn, who is leading the ongoing rescue operation of the soccer team and coach trapped in a flooded cave, talks to media during a press conference in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Thai Navy SEALs say all 12 boys and their coach were rescued from the cave, ending an ordeal that lasted more than 2 weeks. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

'We are not sure if this is a miracle' - Success! Entire Wild Boars soccer team rescued from Thai cave underwater prison

4
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs in breaking down the results of the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals.

World Cup LIVE: France take second half lead over Belgium in World Cup semi-final

00:20
5
Leaving the Royal Chapel, three-year-old Charlotte checked over her shoulder to make sure the photographers stayed put.

Watch: Adorable Princess Charlotte puts media in their place at Prince Louis' christening party: 'You're not coming'

Chiang Rai province acting Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn, who is leading the ongoing rescue operation of the soccer team and coach trapped in a flooded cave, talks to media during a press conference in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Thai Navy SEALs say all 12 boys and their coach were rescued from the cave, ending an ordeal that lasted more than 2 weeks. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

'We are not sure if this is a miracle' - Success! Entire Wild Boars soccer team rescued from Thai cave underwater prison

The daring rescue mission in a flooded cave in northern Thailand has saved all 12 boys and their soccer coach, ending a grueling 18-day ordeal.


01:43
Two DHBs say a tax on unhealthy foods is overdue – but Mr Peters says people can run their own lives.

Winston Peters rails against 'namby-pamby state' potentially imposing a sugar tax, telling Jack Tame people can run their own lives

"We should be ensuring that people understand what's good for them and what's bad," Mr Peters told Breakfast.

01:56
Babies Lameko and Lanna died at the same hospital last week, within three minutes of receiving the vaccine.

'When I took my baby, she was strong and healthy' - heartbroken Samoan parents speak after deaths of two one-year-olds following MMR vaccination

Baby Lameko celebrated his first birthday with family around him, but just days later, they'd lost him.

01:49
1 NEWS' Kimberlee Downs with the latest from Chiang Rai, as four boys and their football coach await rescue.

Watch: 1 NEWS' Kimberlee Downs gives latest update from scene of Thailand cave rescue

Divers have gone back in to retrieve the last remaining boys and their coach.


01:58
Allison Frankton from Christchurch is passionate about the environment, but she also wants to use a plastic straw.

‘Disabled people care about the environment’: Include us in the plastic straw debate says the disability community

For many disabled Kiwis plastic straws give them the independence to drink and eat on their own.