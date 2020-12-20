Hospitality sector breathes sigh of relief as Govt announces 'game changer' working visas extension

Many people in the hospitality sector will be breathing a sigh of relief after the Government announced it would extend working holiday visas and employer-assisted visas.

A chef preparing food at a restaurant. Source: istock.com

Hospitality NZ chief executive Julie White said the changes would allow offshore migrants to fill labour shortages.

"Many will now be able to have a more relaxed Christmas knowing they are more likely to get the staff they need," she said.

"This is a game changer for the hospitality sector with the high season right on us."

Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi said changes include making it easier for workers to move between industries as well as postponing the stand-down period.

The announcement is expected to help nearly 100,000 people.

"Extending employer-assisted work visas and working holiday visas for six months, and postponing the stand-down period for low-paid essential skills visa holders will potentially give desperate operators access to many thousands of chefs, duty managers, and wait staff right when they need them so they can make the most of the summer season," White said.

"Employing New Zealanders first remains a top priority for our industry, but until we can shift perceptions and attract and train more, we are not in a position to fill these roles without turning to migrants, who will continue to play a vital role in the sector’s future.

"Covid-19 and its aftermath is no one's fault – we are all trying our best, and to be open and operating is a blessing, especially as we look overseas and see many countries going back into lockdown."

Meanwhile, Federated Farmers said farmers and growers throughout the country would be pleased with the "pragmatic decision" by Government.

"For more than a few farm businesses, the smaller ones in particular, production is being held together by people doing extra jobs they don’t normally do and/or working longer hours," Federated Farmers employment spokesperson Chris Lewis said.