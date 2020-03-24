Hospitality sector braces for four week hibernation, with many business fearing they won't re-open

Across the country, restaurants, bars and cafes are closing their doors ahead of the Covid-19 lockdown, with some concerned they may not re-open.

Julie White of the Hospitality Association is worried the level four lock down could be the death knell for many businesses.

"Our first reaction is the safety and to take the guidance from the Government, this is massive. Moving to level four will definitely impact our members so much so that some of them, once they close they will never reopen," White said.

Rachel Lonsdale of Clink Restaurant doesn't understand why contactless food services can't stay operational during the lock down.

"I can understand takeaways where people come in and pick it up. On some level I can understand that. But if there's means of providing food and it's contactless, I can't understand why that can't continue." said Lonsdale.

Meanwhile, confusion reigns in the pizza industry, with some companies planning to continue home deliveries, despite union pleas for them to close.

The majority of commercial kitchens, however, are emptying out their food stores.

Rob Lonsdale of Clink Restaurant suggests reducing overheads as much as possible during the lockdown.