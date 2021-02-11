TODAY |

Hospitality industry continuing to take a hit, despite domestic tourism — Stats NZ

Source:  1 NEWS

In a sign the lack of international tourists continues to bite, new figures show New Zealanders spent less over the summer holidays, especially on hospitality.

Statistics NZ figures out today show retail card spending fell 0.4 per cent to just under $6 billion in January from the previous month.

Hospitality continues to be hit hard, down $60 million in January from this time last year. But we were swiping more on big ticket items like furniture, electronics and hardware — up 17 per cent .

“This may reflect people nesting at home because they are unable to spend on overseas travel,” said Stats NZ business insights manager Sue Chapman.

She said the lack of international tourism is still hitting spending at hotels and motels, but “spending is up slightly for eating out”.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Economy
Business
Tourism
