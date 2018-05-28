Hospitalised student was foot–tripped and punched, says James Cook High principal

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
They hope the offer will mean two days of strike action will be called off.
But bitterly cold southerly sweeping NZ a pleasant surprise for some.
James Cook High School principal Grant McMillan said the student fell and bashed his head on the ground.
An allegedly leaked Pentagon report has revealed first-hand accounts of the bizarre "Tic Tac" object.
The council says the potential benefits outweigh the risk.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ