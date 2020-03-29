Hospital workers self-isolate after woman who died from Covid-19 initially treated as flu patient

More than 20 hospital workers have gone into self-isolation after the first person in New Zealand to die of Covid-19 was initially treated as an influenza patient.

Your playlist will load after this ad

At a press conference today Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield confirmed a woman in her 70s on the West Coast has died.

The woman died in Grey Base Hospital.

She also had a "chronic under-lying health condition" according to Dr Bloomfield.

"As a result of the initial diagnosis of influenza and then the subsequent confirmation of Covid-19 there was a period when staff treating the woman were using protective equipment suitable for influenza, but not Covid-19," Dr Bloomfield said.

"Once the diagnosis was confirmed staff took a range of measures to protect themselves and other patients.

"However as a precautionary approach, the DHB has placed 21 staff in self-isolation for the balance of 14 days from their last involvement in the patient’s care.

"Family members visiting the woman in hospital, who do not have symptoms, will also be in monitored self-isolation for the next 14 days," he said.

A file image a of a nurse in a negative pressure room - used for isolating patients with infectious diseases like COVID-19. Source: 1 NEWS

Dr Bloomfield also said there were 63 new cases of coronavirus in New Zealand, made up of 60 confirmed cases and three probable cases. The total number of cases in New Zealand is 514.

Nine people are in hospitals throughout the country, with one of those people in intensive care.