TODAY |

Hospital staff comforted 90-year-old Covid-19 victim as family couldn't be by her side

Source:  1 NEWS

Staff at Christchurch's Burwood Hospital comforted a 90-year-old Covid-19 patient before she died, as her family couldn't be by her side.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The woman, aged in her 90s, died in Burwood Hospital in Christchurch. Source: 1 NEWS

The woman was the second person in New Zealand to die from Covid-19, the Ministry of Health confirmed today.

She was a 90-year-old resident of Rosewood Rest Home in Christchurch, where a cluster of Covid-19 cases has been found.

The woman also had "age-related health conditions" according to Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay.

Due to the level four lockdown restrictions, no family were able to visit the woman who died yesterday before her death or were present when she died.

File image. Source: istock.com

"However, hospital staff were there to provide care and comfort her and we thank them for that," Ms McElnay said.

There are more people connected to Rosewood Rest Home experiencing symptoms of Covid-19, but none of them are in intensive care.

An investigation is underway to find out how the virus first entered the rest home which has seen 21 confirmed cases.

A further 44 cases of Covid-19 nationwide were confirmed today, a rise from the 29 cases added yesterday.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in New Zealand is now 1283.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:30
Woman in her 90s becomes second person to die of coronavirus in New Zealand
2
Hospital staff comforted 90-year-old Covid-19 victim as family couldn't be by her side
3
Full video: Ministry of Health's April 10 Covid-19 update
4
Kiwis who helped stranded German travellers thanked with Auckland flyover by Lufthansa
5
Crew member of cruise ship with Kiwis onboard dies of Covid-19 in Florida
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Man charged after guns and drugs found at Christchurch gang property
00:21

Chilean prisoners mass producing face masks to fight Covid-19
01:08

Air New Zealand job cuts rushed, poorly planned - union

Increase in family harm incidents during lockdown period, police say