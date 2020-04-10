Hospital staff comforted 90-year-old Covid-19 victim as family couldn't be by her side

Staff at Christchurch's Burwood Hospital comforted a 90-year-old Covid-19 patient before she died, as her family couldn't be by her side.

The woman was the second person in New Zealand to die from Covid-19, the Ministry of Health confirmed today.

She was a 90-year-old resident of Rosewood Rest Home in Christchurch, where a cluster of Covid-19 cases has been found.

The woman also had "age-related health conditions" according to Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay.

Due to the level four lockdown restrictions, no family were able to visit the woman who died yesterday before her death or were present when she died.

File image. Source: istock.com

"However, hospital staff were there to provide care and comfort her and we thank them for that," Ms McElnay said.

There are more people connected to Rosewood Rest Home experiencing symptoms of Covid-19, but none of them are in intensive care.

An investigation is underway to find out how the virus first entered the rest home which has seen 21 confirmed cases.

A further 44 cases of Covid-19 nationwide were confirmed today, a rise from the 29 cases added yesterday.