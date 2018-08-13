 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Horticulturist calls for urgent NZ review of Roundup's safety

Kate Nicol-Williams
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Kate Nicol-Williams
Health

An Upper Hutt horticulturist with 30 years’ experience using glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, is calling for an urgent review of its safety by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Dean Munn, owner of Agricontracts, says Roundup is overused nationally in New Zealand and many contractors spray the herbicide without wearing protective gear.

“When you used to go on training courses they would say 'you can almost drink this stuff, it’s pretty safe',” he said.

It’s the product which saw manufacturer Monsanto ordered to pay $NZ439 million after a United States former school caretaker claimed it caused his cancer.

Monsanto is appealing the judgement but faces thousands of similar cases.

Auckland University Law School’s Bill Hodge said such a case wouldn’t happen in New Zealand because the Accident Compensation Corporation covers these cases as accidents.

I hope they don’t run for cover - Dean Munn, owner of Agricontracts

Mr Munn is calling for the EPA to re-investigate the herbicide and provide information for businesses and the general public.

“Personally I hope EPA and a few of those authorities that control air quality plans, I hope they don’t run for cover, I hope they front up and face this," he said.

“I’ve got staff, I’ve got family, we’re all interested in it and we want to know what the policy is - what’s good, what’s bad, what we can and can’t do."

The EPA said in a statement that products containing glyphosate remain safe to use when the instructions on the label are followed.

Dr Fiona Thomson-Carter stated, "There is no change to the science behind our current position."

Glyphosate is on its list for reassessment but no timeline has been stated.

Dr Thomson-Carter said the EPA will take a look at the information from the US court case when it becomes available.

There is mounting evidence of increased uptake into humans - Dr David McLean, Centre for Public Health Research, Massey University

Concern about glyphosate has grown since a 2015 international cancer report from the World Health Organisation concluded it was a probable carcinogenic.

But several reports, including the EPA’s own, refute that.

Dr David McLean of the Centre for Public Health Research at Massey University said Roundup’s widespread use should be subject to greater control.

“The EPA tried to reproduce the result of the international research on cancer (2015, WHO) but we don’t have the expertise to put together such a comprehensive inquiry. We should defer to those agencies and make rational decisions based on that,” he said.

Dr McLean said there are reports from around the world that say glyphosate sprayed on crops is found in products consumed by humans.

“There is mounting evidence of increased uptake into humans. 

“The EPA is still saying if you use it according to manufacturers’ instructions for use that you won’t be at risk. There’s no justification for that because they haven’t measured, we haven’t measured, the amount of exposure being used,” he said.

Dean Munn says most businesses use Roundup as it’s effective, and organic alternatives are expensive.

He said more needs to be done to educate people, such as information being provided in supermarkets and garden centres.

Mr Dunn said people need to be cautious and invest in buying the appropriate mask and protective clothing if they want to use glyphosate.

“We always have a shower after any chemical spraying and just be sensible about it really,” he said.

Councils for Auckland, Dunedin, Wellington, Hamilton, Invercargill, Porirua, Hutt and Tauranga use glyphosate in their weed control programmes.

Christchurch City Council stopped using the chemical from July 2016, with 40,000 litres of organic weed killer now being used instead.

Pak'nSave, New World, Countdown, Bunnings and Mitre 10 stock glyphosate weed killers.

"Given the recent US decision, we will however consult further with the EPA and ensure the risks and correct practice for weed killer products are clearly labelled in-store," Mitre 10 chief executive Neil Cowie said in a statement.

It comes after a landmark court ruling in the US saw Monsanto ordered to pay hundreds of millions of dollars for causing a man’s cancer. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Kate Nicol-Williams
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:27
Thankfully Judy's experience was a case of out-of-date policy, not PC gone mad.

Christchurch woman bemused after cafe denies request to butter takeaway scone for 'health and safety' reasons
2

Aussie couple face backlash over real life My Sister's Keeper scenario where baby is genetically engineered to save brother
3

Jacinda Ardern says Government department made a 'huge oversight' placing sex offender in same motel as at-risk children
4

Earning $150k and still falling behind in NZ because of third-tier debt

5

Dunedin family forced to remove treehouse over privacy concerns gets a new, compliant, structure
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

'Bumpy 48 hours' ahead as wild weather forecast for parts of New Zealand
02:18
The saga of the Oke family's treehouse went nationwide, but now, the young boys who want to enjoy it can do so.

Dunedin family forced to remove treehouse over privacy concerns gets a new, compliant, structure
04:27
Thankfully Judy's experience was a case of out-of-date policy, not PC gone mad.

Christchurch woman bemused after cafe denies request to butter takeaway scone for 'health and safety' reasons
03:50
Heley Patuwai spoke to Seven Sharp about the ride, and conquering fears.

What drives Kiwi daredevil who tackled the Huka Falls on a bodyboard and tamed monster Bali wave?

Most Kiwis want police to continue chasing fleeing drivers - 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice

Eighty-two per cent of New Zealanders think police should continue to chase fleeing drivers, according to the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll. 

The poll asked, "Do you think police pursuits in New Zealand should be banned?"

While 12 per cent of people said "yes", a resounding 82 per cent said "no". The rest weren't sure.

Two young people were arrested this afternoon in Palmerston North after allegedly refusing to stop for police. 

"This is the sort of bravado of the young people. You want to put it on Facebook or you want to be a little bit of a hero in the eyes of your mates. It's the wrong way to be a hero," Police Minister Stuart Nash said.

While today's chase ended without injury, others haven't been as lucky. A record 13 people were killed in police pursuits last year, with at least eight deaths so far this year.

National's police spokesperson Chris Bishop said, "Obviously your heart goes out to them and their families, but you do have to send a message."

Mr Bishop said he agrees with the vast majority of New Zealanders on police pursuits.

Mr Nash said he thinks pursuits are "a pragmatic approach to policing".

But critics say the risk of pursuits outweighs the reason and far too many people are being killed.

The number of police pursuits have shot up by 64 per cent in the last six years, and the Independent Police Conduct Authority is reviewing current policy, despite there having been six reviews and 12 new versions of the policy in recent years. 

"When 59 per cent of pursuits are abandoned I do think that is the police taking a very responsible attitude towards this," Mr Nash said.

It's an attitude police hope fleeing drivers will take on as well.

It comes as the chase policy is reviewed by the police watchdog, with eight deaths already this year. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
02:18
The saga of the Oke family's treehouse went nationwide, but now, the young boys who want to enjoy it can do so.

Dunedin family forced to remove treehouse over privacy concerns gets a new, compliant, structure

'A social crisis' - Children's Commissioner demands urgent action after devastating effects suffered by 'P babies' revealed

NZ appearance medicine industry reports increasing number of Asian clients seeking to 'Westernise' their faces

‘Our children need us’ – schools urge pay equity for teacher aides, who work with high-needs and vulnerable students

Don't put out the washing - downpours due in Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga tonight

Queenstown out to tackle the scourge of gum on the pavement - 'That is hideous'

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Environment

It's a problem that is easier to ignore than it is to fix, but in Queenstown, they're determined to clean up the streets.

The tourist town is aiming to remove around 40,000 pieces of chewed gum from the pavements.

One woman on the frontline of that fight is Sousa Jefferson from Total Stone Care.

"Some people don't realise that those little black spots everywhere, all over the pavement, that's gum," Ms Jefferson said.

She uses a hot water pressure tool to clean up the gum one piece at a time and believes it might be time for a law change to ban the substance in the picturesque town.

"What do we need gum for?" Ms Jefferson said.

However, Adrian Hoddinott from Queenstown Lakes District council thinks that might be a strep to far.

"I don't know if I'd go as far as banning it, but I certainly think there's room for some education, for not only our visitors, but also people who choose to live here."

Thousands upon thousands of pieces are chewed up and gobbed out in the tourist town, with one lane particularly bad. Source: Seven Sharp
Topics
New Zealand
Environment