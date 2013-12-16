Horticultural company fined thousands after employee left tetraplegic and needing 24-hour care

A horticultural company and its director has been fined a total of $50,000 and ordered to pay $336,300 in reparations for disregarding employee health and safety, after leaving a worker paralysed from the neck down and needing 24-hour care.

WorkSafe NZ Source: 1 NEWS

Wai Shing Ltd and director Franklin Wai Shing were charged for failing to take steps to ensure the safety of the employee in the Pukekohe District Court today.

On top of the reparations, Mr Wai Shing was slapped with a $12,500 fine and Wait Shing Ltd was fined $37,500.

WorkSafe said in a statement the worker was struck on the back on the neck by a section of a harvester while he unloaded it from a truck.

He lay undiscovered and unable to move for several hours.

Brett Murray of WorkSafe said the company did not follow basic health and safety management practices despite using the harvester since 1996.

"In addition, the victim was inadequately trained in its use or transport and the company had no emergency plan to cover when a person is injured while working alone."

The company also failed to notify WorkSafe of the incident, disturbed the incident scene and still used the harvester which injured the victim.