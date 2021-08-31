Horses rescued off balcony during historic Kumeū flood

Sometimes, life gives you lemons.

Your playlist will load after this ad

That may have been on the mind of the George family this morning as they sat in the second story of their Kumeū home in Auckland.

Surrounding them in the living room, three miniature horses, dogs and some children too.

Outside, the downpour of a generation continued, as water levels rose to just underneath their second story balcony.

That's when, with no help on the way and a dying phone battery, they called on their community.