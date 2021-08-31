TODAY |

Horses rescued off balcony during historic Kumeū flood

Sometimes, life gives you lemons.

They rushed to save their animals including three miniature horses. Source: Seven Sharp

That may have been on the mind of the George family this morning as they sat in the second story of their Kumeū home in Auckland.

Surrounding them in the living room, three miniature horses, dogs and some children too.

Outside, the downpour of a generation continued, as water levels rose to just underneath their second story balcony.

That's when, with no help on the way and a dying phone battery, they called on their community.

Watch the Seven Sharp report above to see just how the Kumeū locals managed to rescue this family, horses and all, and take them to safety.

