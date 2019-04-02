Horses being 'uplifted' from Auckland's Southern Motorway after rush hour crash

A number of horses are on the loose after a crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway during rush hour which has blocked one lane.
The middle lane of the Southern Motorway has been closed northbound at Totara Heights after the crash police say.
There are no reports of injuries; however three horses have become loose from a horse float involved in the crash.
Police say there will be "intermittent closures to all lanes while the horses are uplifted".
There are significant traffic delays and motorists are asked to avoid the area or delay travel if possible.