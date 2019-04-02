TODAY |

Horses being 'uplifted' from Auckland's Southern Motorway after rush hour crash

Breaking
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Auckland

A number of horses are on the loose after a crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway during rush hour which has blocked one lane.

The middle lane of the Southern Motorway has been closed northbound at Totara Heights after the crash police say.

There are no reports of injuries; however three horses have become loose from a horse float involved in the crash.

Police say there will be "intermittent closures to all lanes while the horses are uplifted".

There are significant traffic delays and motorists are asked to avoid the area or delay travel if possible.

A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image).
A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image). Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Malcolm Black, former lead singer of the Netherworld Dancing Toys and prominent music lawyer.
For Today singer and music industry lawyer Malcolm Black ONZM dies
2
The Chorus workers denied dumping the rubbish when confronted, but the company has said their actions were unacceptable.
Chorus workers filmed dumping rubbish onto side of Hawke's Bay road
3
Police Commissioner Mike Bush said police are difficult to contact in non-emergency situations.
New non-emergency phone number for contacting police introduced
4
The PM says the vote is a “deeply personal” one and she doesn’t know which way the final decision will go.
Australia ranks NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as most 'believable' politician
5
The 105 number is aimed at putting more Kiwis in touch with police and freeing up emergency operators.
Watch: NZ police release catchy jingle for new-non emergency number
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Scorched Almonds, Nestle

Most of 1200 boxes of scorched almonds stolen from South Auckland food bank recovered by police
03:01
The 105 number is aimed at putting more Kiwis in touch with police and freeing up emergency operators.

Watch: NZ police release catchy jingle for new-non emergency number
00:34
"For over 100 years Corrections has been running prisons the same way, and we’ve been getting the same results," Kelvin Davis said.

Nearly $100m into new Māori prison programme 'going to be a big change' - Corrections Minister
01:56
Seven Sharp’s Julian Lee hits the street to find out what Kiwis think.

Should Air New Zealand replace its inflight sweets with prunes?