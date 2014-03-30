Horse wounded after float rolls in Upper Hutt

A horse was wounded but able to walk away from a crash in Upper Hutt today after the trailer it was in jack-knifed and rolled.

Emergency services were called to the incident just after 9:50am on River Rd, Trentham in Upper Hutt.

Witnesses who were backed up in traffic at the accident said the animal was visibly thrashing about as fire fighters worked to remove the roof of the float.

A vet was called and the horse was given a sedative before being freed from the trailer.

Stitches were applied to a wound the horse sustained before it was walked to a nearby riding centre.