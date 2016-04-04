TODAY |

Horse killing, suspicious fire near Hastings believed to be gang related

Source: 

Police are investigating the killing of a horse and suspicious shed fire in Hawke's Bay.

Horse Source: istock.com

The incidents are thought to be gang-related.

Just before 7am on Friday, police were told a horse had been killed in a paddock in Bridge Pā, near Hastings.

Police believed the horse belonged to a gang member.

And Just before 10pm on Sunday, fire-fighters were called to a blaze in a shed, also in Bridge Pā.

Two fire trucks and a water tanker battled the blaze for about an hour-and-a-half.

No-one was injured and no charges have been laid for either incident.

"Police continue to investigate both of these incidents and any possible links between the incidents, as well as any gang connections, will form part of those investigations," a spokesperson said.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Animals
Crime and Justice
Hawke's Bay
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
07:23
Shaun Hendy’s analysis: Why Pullman cases don’t appear to have spread Covid-19
2
Christchurch man knocked unconscious in attack by suspected gang member
3
National MPs show off their questionable cricket skills as they try to build team spirit In summer retreat
4
Dying man Trevor Ponting should've been given MIQ spot from get-go — Hipkins
5
Seven Sharp's Laura Daniel takes Bachelorette contestants out for a spin ahead of series premiere
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:09

New way of tackling youth crime being trialled in Porirua District Court

02:12

Experts call for NZ to explore potential to manufacture Covid-19 vaccines
04:23

Kiwis in Perth hoping lockdown won't harm hopes of trans-Tasman travel bubble

Smaller tourist operators ask Government for level playing field as they struggle on with border closure