Horse killing, suspicious fire near Hastings believed to be gang related

Police are investigating the killing of a horse and suspicious shed fire in Hawke's Bay.

The incidents are thought to be gang-related.

Just before 7am on Friday, police were told a horse had been killed in a paddock in Bridge Pā, near Hastings.

Police believed the horse belonged to a gang member.

And Just before 10pm on Sunday, fire-fighters were called to a blaze in a shed, also in Bridge Pā.

Two fire trucks and a water tanker battled the blaze for about an hour-and-a-half.

No-one was injured and no charges have been laid for either incident.