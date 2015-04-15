Horse freed by 'jaws of life' after float jackknifed on Auckland's Southern Motorway

A horse float jackknifed this afternoon, trapping a horse on a major Auckland highway.

Emergency services were alerted after receiving reports of the incident on the Southern Motorway (SH1), southbound between Mill Rd and Beaver Rd in Bombay.

The horse was in a distressed state, before being rescued by firefighters using the jaws of life, assisted by a veterinarian.

According to a fire service spokesman the condition of the horse is still unknown.

No people were injured in the incident.

It is understood that there wasn’t a second vehicle involved in the event.

Crews were called just after 4pm and all three emergency services were in attendance.