Horror weekend on NZ roads: Should police be in high speed chasers to catch traffic offenders? Police boss defends actions amid calls for change

A review of the policy of police pursuing drivers will come out later this year, as questions surround the deaths of three people during a police chase in Tasman.

Three people died near Nelson yesterday after a driver tried to flee authorities.
Source: Breakfast

The three died after two cars collided near the village of Hope, south of Nelson, early yesterday - two of them were in a vehicle fleeing police and the third, an innocent member of the public, was in the other car.

The 6km chase happened after police tried to stop a vehicle while looking for a wanted person in Richmond.

Assistant Commissioner for road policing, Sandra Venables says the review of police pursuit policy, which began last July with the Independent Police Conduct Authority, will come out later this year.

She told RNZ today 3.5 million cars are stopped by police each year and one in 1000 flee police. Public safety and conditions like weather, location and the manner of driving are always taken into consideration by police on the spot.

"They [police] do not go to work to injure or hurt anyone and what happened on Sunday was absolutely tragic.

Three died in a police pursuit at Hope near Nelson including an innocent member of the public.
Source: 1 NEWS

"But these drivers can always stop - they make a choice. Please pull over.

"Stopping prevents any of us having to discuss these tragic consequences."

Asst Commissioner Venables wasn't aware of a 2009 IPCA review, which found many police chases were carried out because of traffic offences and few uncovered evidence of serious crimes. The risks outweighed the benefits.

Asst Commissioner Venables said the review would ensure the best guidelines are in place for staff when it came to pursuits.

An internal and separate IPCA investigation would be carried out on the Tasman chase.

It is understood all three who died were from the Nelson-Tasman area. A police spokeswoman said their names and ages would be released later today.

Eight people died on the roads over the weekend, bringing the road toll to 78 for the year so far.

