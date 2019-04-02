Horror week on NZ roads as death toll rises to seven with crash at busy Christchurch intersection

One person has died after a crash at a busy Christchurch intersection this morning, adding to what has been a horror week on the country's roads.
Seven people have died in the space of five days. Three of the fatal crashes happened in the Waikato.
The most recent fatalily came today after a crash between a car and a truck at the intersection of Dyers Rd (State Highway 74) and Breezes Rd in Christchurch.
Police also confirmed two people had died early this morning after a car and truck collided on State Highway 1 in Waikato.
Yesterday afternoon, one person died after a crash involving a stock truck and car on Kakaramea Rd, near the Waikato town of Pirongia.
That same afternoon, police confirmed one person had died after a car and truck collided on SH1 near Kaiwaka in Northland.
On Wednesday, a truck driver died after an afternoon crash with a car near Te Awamutu.
And on Tuesday, one person died in a crash on Great North Rd in the Auckland suburb of Glen Eden.