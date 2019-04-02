Horror week on NZ roads as death toll rises to seven with crash at busy Christchurch intersection

One person has died after a crash at a busy Christchurch intersection this morning, adding to what has been a horror week on the country's roads.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. Source: 1 NEWS

Seven people have died in the space of five days. Three of the fatal crashes happened in the Waikato.

The most recent fatalily came today after a crash between a car and a truck at the intersection of Dyers Rd (State Highway 74) and Breezes Rd in Christchurch.

Police also confirmed two people had died early this morning after a car and truck collided on State Highway 1 in Waikato.

Yesterday afternoon, one person died after a crash involving a stock truck and car on Kakaramea Rd, near the Waikato town of Pirongia.

That same afternoon, police confirmed one person had died after a car and truck collided on SH1 near Kaiwaka in Northland.

On Wednesday, a truck driver died after an afternoon crash with a car near Te Awamutu.