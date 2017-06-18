 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Horror Waikato crash that killed four people saw one car in ditch and another in flames

Breaking
share

Source:

1 NEWS


Three people are confirmed to have died in one car, while the sole occupant of another vehicle was also killed, in the horror two-car crash in foggy conditions in Waikato last night.

Thick fog shrouded the scene near Netherton last night after the fatal two car collision.
Source: 1 NEWS

Waikato Road Policing Manager Inspector Marcus Lynam said emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on State Highway 2 at Netherton in the Hauraki District at approximately 7.40pm. 

"Initial indications are that one vehicle ended up in a ditch and the other later caught fire following the crash," he said this afternoon.

Police say there were five people in a white Toyota Corolla and three people from this vehicle died.

A further two from that car are in Waikato Hospital in a serious but stable condition, after undergoing surgery last night.

The other car involved in the crash was a BMW with one occupant who has died.

Police are working to establish the identity of the deceased to ensure next of kin are informed, Mr Lynam said.

Police are appealing to any road users who witnessed the crash to contact them.

Specialists from the Serious Crash Unit are investigating the cause of the crash.

"We do know that there was heavy fog in the area at the time of the incident, but while the investigation is ongoing, we will not be speculating on the cause of the crash or whether this was a factor," Mr Lynam said.

"Clearly, this is a terribly sad and tragic time for the families of those who have died. We extend our sincere condolences to them," he said.

Related

Hamilton and Waikato

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:31
1
The Team NZ skipper gave a dead-pan answer to the question: "What do you take as your good news?"

Watch: Poker-faced Peter Burling cracks rare smile and delights Jimmy Spithill with response to Kiwi reporter's probing question

01:23
2
Young Sam Webb revealed the Chiefs' side chosen to take on the British and Irish Lions on Tuesday.

Video: The adorable moment 10-year-old Chiefs fan names the team to play the Lions: 'Over to you Sam'

00:29
3
Cheika didn't appreciate suggestions that his side underestimated their opponents after the Scots win over the Wallabies.

Watch: Upset Wallabies coach accuses media of continually saying Scotland 'aren't up to it' after Scots beat Australia

00:30
4

Watch: Team NZ hold off Oracle in absolute thriller to post second straight win on America's Cup Day One

00:28
5
Thick fog shrouded the scene near Netherton last night after the fatal two car collision.

Horror Waikato crash that killed four people saw one car in ditch and another in flames


00:13
With a simple snip of a ribbon by the PM today the major piece of transport infrastructure was opened.

Watch: The moment Auckland's $1.4 billion Waterview Tunnel is officially opened by PM Bill English

Bill English did the honours today, opening the major piece of transport infrastructure.

00:29
The Kiwis got their quest for the America's Cup underway in style, beating Team USA by 30 seconds.

Video: Team New Zealand 1, Oracle 0 - Kiwis hammer USA on race day one to take America's Cup advantage

Peter Burling and his Kiwi crew had a near perfect day against Jimmy Spithill on Bermuda's Great Sound today.

00:28
The Oracle skipper did so well to get his side back into the contest. Then it went wrong.

Watch: Thriller! Team NZ, Oracle neck-and-neck until late blunder lets Burling fly to second straight victory

Re-live a morning of high drama as Team NZ incredibly put Oracle to the sword, with two convincing wins on day one of the America's Cup match.


'You only get one set of parents' – grieving brother, son seeks answers on missing family following London fire tragedy

Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

02:26
Tongans on a special seasonal work scheme allegedly plied underage girls with drugs and alcohol before sex.

Tonga's Prime Minister apologises to Bill English following revelations seasonal workers exchanged alcohol and drugs for sex with teens

1 NEWS revealed the behaviour last night.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ