Horror Waikato crash that killed four people saw one car in ditch and another in flames



Three people are confirmed to have died in one car, while the sole occupant of another vehicle was also killed, in the horror two-car crash in foggy conditions in Waikato last night.

Waikato Road Policing Manager Inspector Marcus Lynam said emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on State Highway 2 at Netherton in the Hauraki District at approximately 7.40pm.

"Initial indications are that one vehicle ended up in a ditch and the other later caught fire following the crash," he said this afternoon.

Police say there were five people in a white Toyota Corolla and three people from this vehicle died.

A further two from that car are in Waikato Hospital in a serious but stable condition, after undergoing surgery last night.

The other car involved in the crash was a BMW with one occupant who has died.

Police are working to establish the identity of the deceased to ensure next of kin are informed, Mr Lynam said.

Police are appealing to any road users who witnessed the crash to contact them.

Specialists from the Serious Crash Unit are investigating the cause of the crash.

"We do know that there was heavy fog in the area at the time of the incident, but while the investigation is ongoing, we will not be speculating on the cause of the crash or whether this was a factor," Mr Lynam said.