Horror start to the year sees Kiwi road toll at an average of one death per day

An average of one person a day has died on New Zealand's roads so far this year.

Matakana car crash. Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

This morning, one person died after their car hit a power pole near Kaikohe in Northland, and, in the afternoon, a truck and a car collided on the Timaru-Pareora Highway, killing one motorist.

The Ministry of Transport's figures show, before yesterday's fatalities, that 15 people had died on the country's roads - 11 men and four women.

At the same time in 2017, the toll was 19, and in 2016 it was 20.

The age bracket with the most deaths in 2018 is the 40-59 group, with five deaths, the MoT figures show.