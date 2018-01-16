 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Horror start to the year sees Kiwi road toll at an average of one death per day

share

Source:

NZN

An average of one person a day has died on New Zealand's roads so far this year.

Matakana car crash.

Matakana car crash.

Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

This morning, one person died after their car hit a power pole near Kaikohe in Northland, and, in the afternoon, a truck and a car collided on the Timaru-Pareora Highway, killing one motorist.

The Ministry of Transport's figures show, before yesterday's fatalities, that 15 people had died on the country's roads - 11 men and four women.

Senior Sergeant Jesse Mowat urges motorists to drive to the conditions especially when it’s wet.
Source: 1 NEWS

At the same time in 2017, the toll was 19, and in 2016 it was 20.

The age bracket with the most deaths in 2018 is the 40-59 group, with five deaths, the MoT figures show.

Eight of the 17 who have died this year were driving a car, three were passengers, four were driving a motorcycle, one was a motorbike passenger and one was a cyclist.

Related

Accidents

A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle

Driver dies in vehicle crash in Northland
A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle

One dead in collision between car and truck that's closed SH1 south of Timaru
01:01
Two people died and three were seriously injured in the crash at Waimauku, Thursday.

'Drive to the conditions' - Cop's warning as aftermath of double-fatal Auckland crash reveals burnt out ute

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:09
1
Mackleys Transport GM Layne Sefton said the accident was unprecedented.

Watch: Semi-trailer dangerously snaps in Auckland peak hour traffic while carrying load of steel coil

01:50
2
The 29-year-old's entire family were killed in the accident.

Former Home and Away actress Jessica Falkholt dies


01:30
3
Chloe Jordan was admitted to hospital after she became violently ill while on her period.

'It was really scary' - Hamilton teen left in ICU after suspected tampon induced toxic shock syndrome

01:36
4
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest weather update.

Wild weather set to hamper Auckland's morning rush hour traffic tomorrow with day set to be a 'washout'

5
Racheal has recently been diagnosed with an autoimmune disease.

Fundraising effort underway to give Whakatane teen whose body turning into 'stone', a holiday

00:53
Police are also looking for the driver of a Nissan car seen at nearby Brayshaw Park after the robbery on December 29.

Watch: Daring, knife-wielding robber runs off with till from Blenheim dairy

Police are hunting the robber, and a car seen at a nearby park after the December 29 robbery.

01:36
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest weather update.

Wild weather set to hamper Auckland's morning rush hour traffic tomorrow with day set to be a 'washout'

The MetService is warning up to 120mm of rain could hit Auckland tomorrow starting at 6am.

'Many whanau are absolutely hooked' - Maori health group urges govt to step up on sugary drinks

It comes after damning research into the sugar in drinks.


Lisa-Marie Karlseng Utland of Norway Women U23 and Kristin Grubka of United States of America USA Women U23.

Waikato researcher delves into 'taboo' topic of periods in elite athletes

Menstrual cycles of elite athletes can be anywhere between 20 days and three months.


00:41
The pair kept it civilised as they took part in some traditional pre-bout posturing.

Watch: Joseph Parker and Anthony Joshua eyeball each other fiercely during press conference theatrics

The pair kept their cool as they took part in some traditional pre-bout posturing.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 