TODAY |

Horror morning on Canterbury roads sees five dead in two separate crashes

Isaac Gunson, 1 NEWS Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

Five people have been killed in crashes across Canterbury this morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There have been five road deaths in the Canterbury region this morning. Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to a crash on Cochrane’s Road, south of Ashburton, shortly after 9.30am this morning.

Three people were killed in the collision between a truck and a van, while another died on the way to hospital.

St John said they took three people to nearby Ashburton Hospital, two in a moderate condition, and one serious.

It’s believed two of them were onboard the van, as well as the driver of the truck.

Two helicopters were deployed to the scene from Christchurch but returned without patients, according to Simon Duncan from Garden City Helicopters.

Meanwhile, police were notified of a truck crashing with a motorcycle in the Christchurch suburb of Riccarton shortly before 7am.

The motorcyclist died of their injuries, police later said.

The deaths come hours before the road toll for the Queen’s Birthday weekend begins counting, and after catastrophic floods have left roads in the region impassable or in a dangerous condition for driving.

Those travelling through Canterbury this long weekend are advised to leave extra time for delays, with the State Highway 1 bridge over the Ashburton River still not at 100 per cent capacity.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Accidents
Isaac Gunson
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:37
Four people killed in Ashburton crash between van and truck — 'an absolute tragedy'
2
Hawke's Bay employer winning workers with unorthodox hiring strategy - 'Not worried about how the CV looks'
3
Is your power company on the naughty list? Consumer NZ releases annual customer frustration survey
4
Young Crusader Leicester Fainga'anuku not fussed over All Blacks bolter status
5
Motorcyclist dies following crash with car in Canterbury this morning
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:37

Four people killed in Ashburton crash between van and truck — 'an absolute tragedy'

Waitomo Caves to celebrate Matariki with new week-long festival, including cave concert

Full video: Grant Robertson and Michael Wood speak about changes to major transport projects

Motorcyclist dies following crash with car in Canterbury this morning