Horror Epsom stabbing a 'family harm incident', husband and wife named as victims

The detective at the centre of Friday's double homicide has today named the victims of the attack, in what he described as a "family harm" incident and a "tragedy".

Your playlist will load after this ad

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said at a press conference today that the pair who died were husband and wife, Herman Bangera, 60, and Elizabeth Bangera, 55.

The couple died at a property, still under police guard, on The Drive in Epsom, Auckland on Friday.

Two people were taken to hospital. One, who is related to the deceased pair, remains in a critical condition and is under police guard.

Beard would not say how the person is related to the family, only to say police would "rely on medical experts letting us know when it is appropriate to interview him".

He said no charges have been laid "at this stage".

Beard said a second person, who was released after suffering "superficial" injuries, was a family friend who was called to the scene on Friday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The couple were formally identified today after the post-mortem was completed, Beard said.

Both died at the Epsom address after suffering stab wounds and the man who remains in hospital will be formally interviewed by police "at the appropriate time", Beard said.

He said inquiries were continuing into the family and the background while a scene investigation is ongoing.

“We have spoken to next-of-kin and a number of people... This is a tragedy," Beard said.

"The two victims here have family, brothers, sisters and family and the rest of the family are struggling, and so we are offering a lot of support and victims support around that."

Read More Police not seeking anyone else after man and woman stabbed to death at Epsom, Auckland property

Beard also thanked the members of the public police had spoken to who assisted in the investigation.

“We feel for the family and we extend our condolences and sympathies.”

Beard said police still haven't been able to establish "why" the incident happened, but a knife has been found at the scene.

He said there were "a number of phone calls" that came through to ambulance services as the event unfolded on Friday.

"Obviously this was a traumatic incident for emergency staff," Beard said.

The news has also come as a shock to staff at the University of Auckland, who have confirmed to 1 NEWS that Elizabeth Bangera had been a staff member at the School of Pharmacy.

"We are shocked and saddened by this news," a university spokesperson says.

"Elizabeth has been part of our University community for many years, working as a Group Services Coordinator in the School of Pharmacy (Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences).