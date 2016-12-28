 

Horrifying video emerges of truck driver deliberately running over bear

An investigation is underway after a brown bear was deliberately run over by truck drivers and brutally killed in Russia.

Disturbing footage warning: A thorough investigation is taking place after a brown bear is filmed being killed.
Source: YouTube/ Siberian Times

The non-hibernating bear was cruelly killed by shift workers in a remote area in Yakuita (Sakha Republic) in eastern Russia, the Siberian Times reports.

Footage of the incident shows the workers in a truck chase the bear in deep snow before driving over it several times.

After being run over twice, the bear was crushed under the front of the truck. One of the workers then hit the animal in the head with a crowbar.

Investigators in the Yakuita region, spanning the Siberian Arctic, said they were looking into the incident to determine whether it is an animal cruelty criminal offence in the region. 

"Currently we have established that the video shows local residents," interior minister spokeswoman Irina Volk said in televised remarks.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Segei Donskoi wrote on his official Facebook page that the incident was "carnage".

Another part of his statement translates to; "We will strive for the most serious punishment for these scoundrels". 

