'This is a horrible crime' - sawn-off shotgun robber terrorises Auckland bank tellers

A man brandishing a sawn-off shotgun and wearing a motorbike helmet has terrorised bank staff in West Auckland in an unsuccessful robbery attempt.

Police are searching for information from the public to help find this man who attempted to rob the Blockhouse Bay ASB bank on June 27. Source: Supplied

Entering the Blockhouse Bay ASB branch at 4:10pm yesterday, June 27, a man wearing a white motorcycle helmet and distinctive blue hoodie pointed a shotgun at bank staff demanding cash.

However, bank staff were able to activate the emergency security screens which prevented the offender obtaining any cash and he immediately fled on what police say possibly was a motorbike.

"This is a horrible crime that has left the bank staff and customers very shaken," Detective Senior Sergeant Glenn Baldwin said.

The offender was wearing a distinctive blue hoodie with white lettering on the front and back. Source: Supplied

"Fortunately no one was hurt. Violent crimes such as this are extremely traumatic for anyone involved and this offender and needs to be caught.

"His clothing is quite distinctive and somebody will recognise it."

Police are speaking to a number of witnesses at the attempted robbery, but have released a picture of the man appealing to the public for leads.

Police describe the man's outfit as a full faced white motorcycle helmet, blue hoodie with distinctive white lettering on the front and back, and dark coloured long pants with blue sports shoes.

The man was also carrying a red bag.

Auckland City Police urge anyone with information about the case to contact them on (09) 302 6557.