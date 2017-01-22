'It was horrendous' - Nelson family could only watch as Waingaro River flooded their property

Last night's savage storm has left a Nelson family stranded in their home.

The Blackburns live in a house in Takaka close to the Waingaro River.

Source: Supplied

In March last year, heavy rainfall took out the rock wall on the banks of the river, and last night as the rain poured down all the family could do was watch.

Source: Supplied

"It was horrendous. Just torrential rain non-stop," said Fabian Blackburn, 43.

Flooding in Takaka, Nelson. Source: Supplied

"All you could see was the river just climbing and climbing and coming right at the house."

The family, consisting of his wife, two teenagers and two toddlers were unable to evacuate as their driveway was two metres deep in water.

Hours later, the water had receded halfway, but still carried a current too strong to stand in.

Video filmed by Mr Blackburn showed the river reaching the edge of the property's deck last night, while the rain continued beating down.

He said the Tasman District Council promised to repair the rock wall containing the river by Christmas, but no further action had been taken.

"Basically, it was a waiting game overnight, watching how close it was getting," said 45-year-old Melissa Blackburn.

The aftermath of the flooding has destroyed the fencing in six out of 14 of the paddocks on the property, the veggie gardens, and the carparks.

It took Mrs Blackburn a year to put up the fencing again after the big flood last year.

"I'm not sure if I have the energy to do it all over again," she said.