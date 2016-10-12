Horowhenua mayor loses vote of no confidence

Horowhenua's mayor has failed to win over his colleagues, who successfully brought a vote of no confidence against him this morning.

Michael Feyen Source: 1 NEWS

Michael Feyen won the mayoralty last year, but his relationship with councillors and the council's chief executive remains spotty.

The vote of no confidence was tabled by the Deputy Mayor, Wayne Bishop.

The council's chief executive, David Clapperton, said seven councillors voted in favour, one against, and Mr Feyen abstained.