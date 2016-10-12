 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Horowhenua mayor loses vote of no confidence

share

Michael Cropp 

Breakfast Reporter

Horowhenua's mayor has failed to win over his colleagues, who successfully brought a vote of no confidence against him this morning.

Michael Feyen

Michael Feyen

Source: 1 NEWS

Michael Feyen won the mayoralty last year, but his relationship with councillors and the council's chief executive remains spotty.

The vote of no confidence was tabled by the Deputy Mayor, Wayne Bishop.

The council's chief executive, David Clapperton, said seven councillors voted in favour, one against, and Mr Feyen abstained.

The government's Local Councils website states "mayors, like councillors, are elected by their district for a three-year term. Mayors cannot be removed from office by the council". 

Related

Politics

Manawatu-Wanganui

Michael Cropp

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:17
1
The surge of water uprooted a tree in town of Roxburgh and caused quite the scene for onlookers.

Raw video: Amazing footage shows tree hurtling down swollen Otago river, before ploughing into bridge

2
Phil Gifford says if it were not a Pacific team playing England, the referee would have double-checked the video replay.

Ref's decision not to refer Tongan no-try to TMO had 'unconscious racist element' to it, says Phil Gifford

3
Hobson's Pledge is described as being out of touch and shows that Don Brash is searching for something to do.

Don Brash 'utterly sick' of use of Te Reo Maori by reporters

01:03
4
Barrett says he doesn't feel he's reached his peak yet.

Watch humble Beauden Barrett & Portia Woodman respond after being named best rugby players on earth

03:49
5
Phil Gifford says if it were not a Pacific team playing England, the referee would have double-checked the video replay.

'Racial element' to Tonga being denied their RLWC, commentator says

00:36

Watch: Woman accuses police of 'racism' as flag poles confiscated from Tongan RLWC supporters in south Auckland

When police asked the for the fan's daughter's flag pole, she called their tactics "racist over-policing".


Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from 12pm.

00:17
The surge of water uprooted a tree in town of Roxburgh and caused quite the scene for onlookers.

Raw video: Amazing footage shows tree hurtling down swollen Otago river, before ploughing into bridge

The surge of water uprooted a tree in town of Roxburgh and caused quite the scene for onlookers.

05:10
Judges Nadia Lim and Ray McVinnie on tonight's massive MKR finale It's do or die for the final teams on the TV cooking show.

Judges Nadia Lim and Ray McVinnie on tonight's massive MKR finale

Judges Nadia Lim and Ray McVinnie on tonight's massive MKR finale It's do or die for the final teams on the TV cooking show.


Phil Gifford says if it were not a Pacific team playing England, the referee would have double-checked the video replay.

Ref's decision not to refer Tongan no-try to TMO had 'unconscious racist element' to it, says Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford says if it hadn't been a brown team playing England, the referee would have sent the decision upstairs.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 