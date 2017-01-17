 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Hopes of a settlement tomorrow as junior doctors' strike continues

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Junior doctors who are into day two of a three-day strike and district health boards all hope talks planned for tomorrow finally reach a resolution of their dispute over rosters.

It's been business as usual in New Zealand's public hospitals despite nearly 3000 junior doctors walking off the job yesterday morning for the second time in four months. 

Nearly 3000 junior doctors walked off the job this morning for the second time in four months.
Source: 1 NEWS

October's 48 hour strike cost the health system $1.5 million, but with this stoppage set to last longer - until 8am Friday - DHBs are bracing for an even bigger bill.   

And with a half billion dollar settlement at stake, all hope talks planned for tomorrow will see an agreement between the parties.

At the crux of the dispute are union demands for 12-day shifts to be reduced to 10, and seven-in-a-row nights to drop down to four. 

DHBs say they've already agreed to lower those shifts and lessen those hours. 

But what they say they can't agree on is the union wanting to have more control over doctors rosters at individual DHBs. 

Junior doctors say the current rosters are not safe for patients or the doctors working them.

"We just haven't got anywhere else to go"

Striking junior doctor Jonathan Davis says they would like "to have a way of setting up the rosters to maintain continuity for our patients and ourselves, not leaving patients in the lurch with random days off during the week". 

But the DHBs say that is an impossible demand.

"We've given in that many ways we just haven't got anywhere else to go, not if we are to prudently use taxpayers' money," said Julie Patterson, DHB lead CEO negotiator.  

Patients, their families and the DHBs agree that with elective procedures and appointments deferred, so far the system is coping during the strike with senior doctors, nurses and around 1000 non-union junior medics caring for patients.  

Striking doctors gathered to picket outside Christchurch Hospital and wave placards yesterday, with passing cars tooting in support.  

Junior doctors from 18 of the 20 DHBs are involved in the strike, with those in Taranaki and the West Coast not taking part. 

Related

Health

Employment

01:06

'You can do your job but you're not safe in your head' - exhausted junior doctors strike again over gruelling schedules
01:06
About 3000 junior doctors started three days of strike action over rosters today

Junior doctors out in force striking opposite Christchurch Hospital
02:28
Strike action by 3000 junior doctors will kick in on Tuesday morning.

Public urged to avoid hospitals unless it's an emergency as junior doctors strike for three days
02:28
Strike action by 3000 junior doctors will kick in on Tuesday morning.

Second junior doctors' strike causes ill feeling

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:38
1
The flashpoint of the clash on Whakatane streets is revealed in new vision.

Raw video: 'He's got a gun! Shoot back!' New footage shows ferocity of clash between Mongrel Mob and Black Power


01:13
2
Summary: Up and coming young singer Sianne Dougherty busted some beautiful notes after sharing her story about being a mum and her career.

Watch: Rising Kiwi singer whose voice will blow you away grew up believing she had no talent

01:40
3

Power restored to Wellington suburb as high winds hit

00:28
4
Three helicopters and over a dozen fire appliances are being used to battle the blaze.

Fire crews forced to pull out as night falls, blaze continues in native bush near Ngaruawahia

5

Hamilton woman complains to police about marijuana deal gone bad

02:18
Corrections bosses have put into place an emergency plan that will see women sleep overnight at the courthouse.

Soaring female prison population could see inmates sleeping in court cells

Female prisoners could be driven to a nearby court for the night and returned to jail the next morning as a last resort, 1 NEWS can reveal.

03:26
For some, working on the restoration project has been a dream come true.

Race against time to get Sir Edmund Hillary's hut fully restored for Scott Base's big birthday

For some, working on the restoration project has been a dream come true.

01:06

'You can do your job but you're not safe in your head' - exhausted junior doctors strike again over gruelling schedules

Around 20 striking medics gathered to picket outside Christchurch Hospital.

00:42
They loved the movie so much the band decided to branch out with a performance based on it.

Watch: 'We loved the songs in the movie' - Auckland band's beautiful mash-up of Disney's Moana watched over 1 million times in three days

Resonate are shocked with the huge reception their clip has received online.

01:43
Investigators are still trying to piece together what led to the shooting and how many people were involved in the event that left five people dead,

'Just bang, bang, bang' - Kiwi witness caught up in Mexico nightclub shooting compares scene to Paris terror attack

Kiwi Tyler Klee and Australian Ben Forbes made it out unharmed, but five others were killed.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ