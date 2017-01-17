Hopes of a settlement tomorrow as junior doctors' strike continues

Junior doctors who are into day two of a three-day strike and district health boards all hope talks planned for tomorrow finally reach a resolution of their dispute over rosters.

It's been business as usual in New Zealand's public hospitals despite nearly 3000 junior doctors walking off the job yesterday morning for the second time in four months.

October's 48 hour strike cost the health system $1.5 million, but with this stoppage set to last longer - until 8am Friday - DHBs are bracing for an even bigger bill.

And with a half billion dollar settlement at stake, all hope talks planned for tomorrow will see an agreement between the parties.

At the crux of the dispute are union demands for 12-day shifts to be reduced to 10, and seven-in-a-row nights to drop down to four.

DHBs say they've already agreed to lower those shifts and lessen those hours.

But what they say they can't agree on is the union wanting to have more control over doctors rosters at individual DHBs.

Junior doctors say the current rosters are not safe for patients or the doctors working them.

"We just haven't got anywhere else to go"

Striking junior doctor Jonathan Davis says they would like "to have a way of setting up the rosters to maintain continuity for our patients and ourselves, not leaving patients in the lurch with random days off during the week".

But the DHBs say that is an impossible demand.

"We've given in that many ways we just haven't got anywhere else to go, not if we are to prudently use taxpayers' money," said Julie Patterson, DHB lead CEO negotiator.

Patients, their families and the DHBs agree that with elective procedures and appointments deferred, so far the system is coping during the strike with senior doctors, nurses and around 1000 non-union junior medics caring for patients.

Striking doctors gathered to picket outside Christchurch Hospital and wave placards yesterday, with passing cars tooting in support.