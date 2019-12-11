Hopes for Queensland mother, daughter surviving deadly eruption 'snuffed out' with death confirmation

Hope that a Queensland mother and daughter may have miraculously survived a volcanic eruption off the North Island in New Zealand has been "snuffed out", a family friend says.

Your playlist will load after this ad

John Mickel told reporters today that the family of Brisbane woman Julie Richards, 47, and her daughter Jessica, 20, was "united in grief" after receiving news they had died in Monday's eruption.

"You obviously live in hope that's it not going to be your loved one's name that comes up, but the hope was snuffed out this morning with the message from the New Zealand police," he said.

"Now we have the festive season, which will be celebrated by so many Queenslanders, but for this family it will be one of deep poignancy."

He said Ms Richards and Jessica had been extremely excited about their cruise holiday with the liner Ovation of the Seas, which included the trip to White Island.

The pair were reported missing after the catastrophe which has injured at least 13 Australians.

Their family frantically called hospitals and authorities following the eruption after receiving no contact from them.

The call they were dreading came through from authorities at about 10.30am on Wednesday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Tributes have started pouring in on social media as news of their deaths spreads.

"We're just so devastated to have our worst fears confirmed ... We knew this lovely lady - and whilst our paths had not crossed regularly in recent years, her spirit and innate goodness permeates our memories and underlines our grief," Megan Braithwaite wrote on Facebook.

At least three Australians have been killed, while a number remain missing and others are being treated in New Zealand for injuries.

Fears are held for the Langford family from Sydney, parents Anthony and Kristine, and daughter Winona, 17, who remain unaccounted for.

Of the 47 people on or near the island at the time of the eruption, 24 were Australians aged between 13 to 72.

Authorities say some will return home for treatment as the country's burns units are pushed to capacity.

New Zealand Police have wound back an announcement they had launched a criminal investigation into the incident, saying it was now simply an investigation.