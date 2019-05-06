TODAY |

Hopes new drug being trialled will mitigate impact of memory loss in Parkinson's sufferers

Up to 80 per cent of people with Parkinson's disease will go on to develop memory loss, but an experimental drug which has seen positive changes in dementia patients could soon help improve the lives of those with Parkinson's, too.

The drug, Anavex, is currently being tested in two trial centres in Melbourne and Sydney, Nine News reports.

Aged care providers Hammondcare and Anglicare, which are involved in the Alzheimer's trial, are now looking at how the drug may improve cognition, motor function and quality of sleep in patients with Parkinson's disease.

"While the study is still in the early phases, it is exciting as it offers the potential to treat the underlying disease and improve quality of life," said Associate Professor Kathryn Goozee, KaraMINDS and Head of Clinical Research, Anglicare.

