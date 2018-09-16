TODAY |

Hopes for more drug testing at music festivals

Source: 

The drug testing agency Know Your Stuff hopes the government moves quickly to enable more festival-goers to check what they are taking.

Music festival (file picture). Source: istock.com


At a signing ceremony for a deal with the Greens this morning, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it was something the government could make progress on, with New Zealand First no longer in the picture.

Know Your Stuff offers pill testing at events around the country but its director Wendy Allison said it relies on donations from the public, and the hard work of a small team of volunteers.

She wanted "legal clarification" so the agency could seek more sources of funding and expand its services this summer.

"While this is effective on a small scale, it is the Police Minister's goal of being at every major event, which is where the most harm could be prevented," she said.

She said testing had been underway at venues around the country since the return to Alert Level 1, and the agency would continue to operate regardless of whether the government takes action or not.

However, she said expanding the services was a matter of urgency.

"We know there's a lot of MDMA around, we know that there are a lot of MDMA knock-offs around, and we know that there are a lot of people that are concerned that they may not be able to party may be going a little bit harder than usual" she said.

Ardern said any changes wouldn't be about changing the legal framework or individual drugs, but recognising the value of drug-checking schemes.

"It's about saying that actually there is evidence overseas that those regimes save young people's lives. And who would we be to turn away from that," she said.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Super typhoon slams into Philippines, one million evacuated
2
Israel Adesanya's bid to be UFC's latest dual-division champ boosted after fellow titleholder agrees to bout
3
US President Donald Trump's prospects of second term 'grim' - commentator
4
Trump falsely claims US doctors inflate Covid-19 deaths to get more funding
5
Greens say 'this is the best of both worlds' after signing deal with Labour
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:58

Two of three crashes at Otago motorcycle trail, where one person died, within 150 metres

Person dies following crash between car and pedestrian in Tokoroa
02:04

Calls for more funding for diabetes patients as impact of Covid-19 is revealed

Greens to join Government after approving Cooperation Agreement with Labour