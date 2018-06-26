Hopes at least 16 unborn babies a year can be saved as stillbirth prevention campaign launched

A campaign that could save at least 16 unborn babies a year is about to be launched for the first time in New Zealand.

The Sleep On Side, stillbirth prevention campaign that starts tomorrow, is all about warning pregnant women not to sleep on their backs during their last trimester.

Concerned by statistics that show one in 20 pregnant women still sleep on their backs the Ministry of Health, Auckland University and Cure Kids are backing the campaign.

"Women who go to sleep on their backs have a two to six times increased risk of having a stillborn baby," Professor Lesley McCowan from Auckland University told 1 NEWS.