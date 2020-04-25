Hopes of big turn outs as Anzac events return to normal, two years on

Anzac Day is upon us, and with it comes hopes of big turnouts at services up and down the country after two years of disruption.

Source: 1 NEWS

Covid-19 put a stop to mass gatherings and public memorials last year which left our normally well-attended events eerily silent.

“We took a hell of a hit, you know, we really did,” Auckland RSA president Graham Gibson told 1 NEWS.

New Zealanders instead took time to remember in their back yards, their driveways, the roads outside their homes and out in the open while maintaining strict social distancing.

But, it was a second straight year of disruption.

“I’d say the RSA, it was two, two-and-a-half, could even be three million dollars that we’ve missed out on revenue. And, of course, that money goes to supporting veterans and their families,” Gibson says.

In 2019, Anzac Day fell just a month after the terrorist attacks in Christchurch.

It meant heightened anxiety and tightened security at big events, while the axe fell on many smaller events because of security concerns.

“We’re back to our usual preparations to put on the full services,” Brodie Stubbs from the Ministry for Culture and Heritage says.

“I think there was initially a sense of disappointment that, you know, people couldn’t gather for the first time in more than 100 years.

“It’s that opportunity to come together again in a mass gathering with lots of people, particularly at the dawn service,” he says.

Graham Gibson from the Auckland RSA says there are lingering fears among some.

“For the older community, there’s a bit of anxiety around in groups and all that but I think it’s a coming together, I think it’s very very important each and all of us come out and honour our fallen,” he says.

“Yes it’s uncertain times but we’re looking forward to it, getting out there and being able to do it, and letting the public join us,” he says.

Gibson is making an appeal for Aucklanders to turn up in droves to the big dawn service.

“I’d like to see 25,000 people here and I’m asking my fellow Aucklanders to come out even if you’re at the Six60 concert and you’re partying afterwards.

“It doesn’t matter if you’ve had a few drinks, come on up and you’ll be made most welcome,” he says.

“Kiwis have always stepped up and I’m asking my fellow New Zealanders to step up here.”

Auckland Council says there will be at least 89 services across Auckland and it is working with 29 RSAs.

There are over 100 assigned council staff and volunteers with more support from school students and youth groups.

QR contact tracing codes have been printed for 30 different sites that Auckland Council manages directly.

The Auckland War Memorial Museum says it too is also looking forward to greeting large numbers

Collections and research director David Reeves says last year were a very uncertain time.

“And we’ve got a sense really that people are going to take this opportunity to all come back together.

“I think let’s not forget that we’re incredibly lucky internationally, I mean we’ll be one of the few places anywhere in the world that is able to commemorate in this way,” he says.

“We’re keenly aware of how special that is and it probably will drive people to take the opportunity.”

The museum has a range of events during the day, including its annual poetry competition and choir performances with a focus on a children’s choir.