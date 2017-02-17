 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

New Zealand


'Hopefully they're hungry' – Christchurch high school students down books to bake for fire heroes

share

Source:

1 NEWS

There has been a huge outpouring of support from the community for those on the front line.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

Accidents

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:52
2
It's a time for containment along the perimeter of the giant Port Hills fire.

Watch: Revealing footage shows hard-working fire crews dampening down hot-spots on the Port Hills

3
Kane Williamson directs his fielders. New Zealand Black Caps v Australia. The Chappell–Hadlee Trophy, One Day International Cricket. Manuka Oval in Canberra Australia. Tuesday 6 December 2016 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Live T20 updates: Trent Boult strikes early, Quinton de Kock goes for a duck

00:31
4
'Get out of here!' - Dramatic video shows Port Hills locals driving through flames

Video: Port Hills heroes drive through huge flames to check on mate's home

00:44
5
Marketing expert Bodo Lang said the former All Black's drink driving incident will be his second strike.

'This could be the second strike' - if Dan Carter screws up again he could be out, expert says

01:59
1 NEWS understands a number of New Zealand companies are owned money, the debt stretching into the millions of dollars.

'It's been agonising' – Government puts PNG on notice over millions owed to Kiwi businesses

1 NEWS understands a number of New Zealand companies are owned money, the debt stretching into the millions of dollars.

00:52
It's a time for containment along the perimeter of the giant Port Hills fire.

Watch: Revealing footage shows hard-working fire crews dampening down hot-spots on the Port Hills

It's a time for containment along the perimeter of the giant Port Hills fire.


00:31
'Get out of here!' - Dramatic video shows Port Hills locals driving through flames

Video: Port Hills heroes drive through huge flames to check on mate's home

When Andy Nicholson saw smoke coming over the hill, he sprang into action, heading for a neighbour's place being threatened by the growing inferno.

00:44
Marketing expert Bodo Lang said the former All Black's drink driving incident will be his second strike.

'This could be the second strike' - if Dan Carter screws up again he could be out, expert says

Dan Carter apologised on social media today for drink driving.

00:33
Secretary Derek Best said many firefighters believe if they had been put into action sooner, more houses would have been saved.

Christchurch firefighters told to 'stand down' when blazes first started, says union

The New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union said firefighters were told to "return to stations" when the hills were ablaze.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ