TODAY |

Hope 'snuffed out' for Queensland mum, daughter on White Island - 'our worst fears confirmed'

Source:  AAP

Hope that a Queensland mother and daughter may have miraculously survived a volcanic eruption off the North Island in New Zealand has been "snuffed out", a family friend says.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jessica Richards was also studying at university to become a vet. She is one of the first Australians confirmed dead. Source: 1 NEWS

John Mickel told reporters today that the family of Brisbane woman Julie Richards, 47, and her daughter Jessica, 20, was "united in grief" after receiving news they had died in Monday's eruption.

"You obviously live in hope that's it not going to be your loved one's name that comes up, but the hope was snuffed out this morning with the message from the New Zealand police," he said.

"Now we have the festive season, which will be celebrated by so many Queenslanders, but for this family it will be one of deep poignancy."

He said Ms Richards and Jessica had been extremely excited about their cruise holiday with the liner Ovation of the Seas, which included the trip to White Island.

The pair were reported missing after the catastrophe which has injured at least 13 Australians.

Their family frantically called hospitals and authorities following the eruption after receiving no contact from them.

The call they were dreading came through from authorities at about 10.30am on Wednesday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Julie and Jess Richards were the first Australians confirmed dead in the White Island eruption. Source: 1 NEWS

Tributes have started pouring in on social media as news of their deaths spreads.

"We're just so devastated to have our worst fears confirmed ... We knew this lovely lady - and whilst our paths had not crossed regularly in recent years, her spirit and innate goodness permeates our memories and underlines our grief," Megan Braithwaite wrote on Facebook.

At least three Australians have been killed, while a number remain missing and others are being treated in New Zealand for injuries.

Fears are held for the Langford family from Sydney, parents Anthony and Kristine, and daughter Winona, 17, who remain unaccounted for.

Of the 47 people on or near the island at the time of the eruption, 24 were Australians aged between 13 to 72.

Authorities say some will return home for treatment as the country's burns units are pushed to capacity.

New Zealand Police have wound back an announcement they had launched a criminal investigation into the incident, saying it was now simply an investigation.

The local geological agency said there was still a 50-50 chance of another small eruption.

New Zealand
Australia
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Foster's appointment as All Blacks coach 'bittersweet' for Crusaders, who will retain Scott Robertson
2
Steven Adams jubilant after drawing his first-ever charge in the NBA - 'Screenshot it. Send it to me'
3
LIVE: Australian Government sends defence force plane to transport victims of White Island eruption home for specialist care
4
No drinks for high flyers as Air NZ Koru Lounge liquour licence at Auckland domestic terminal expires
5
Hope 'snuffed out' for Queensland mum, daughter on White Island - 'our worst fears confirmed'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Full video: Family spokesman speaks of Australian mother and daughter killed by volcano

Whakaari/ White Island eruption: 'I put aside any fear I had and just did whatever I could'

Young Australian man feared dead in White Island tragedy found alive in hospital - reports
00:29

Investigation into massive Lake Taupō wastewater spill concludes; council declines to prosecute