"Hope NZ enjoys shariah" - Alt-right speakers respond to having their Auckland event at The Powerstation cancelled last-minute

Canadian alt-right speakers Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux have taken a parting shot at New Zealand after they had their Auckland event at The Powerstation cancelled last minute yesterday.

In light of the cancelled appearance, Southern's agent Caolan Robertson sent a message to the NZ Herald over Twitter saying "Hope New Zealand enjoys shariah".

The pair told 1 NEWS in an interview last night it was "straight up terrorism" which prevented their event.

"We had a venue all set up and we paid the venue owner knew who we were and there were no surprises," Molyneux said.

"Then after the location was released the venue owner was screaming at our people and telling them to get out of the venue or he would arrest them for trespassing."

Southern claims they had received mainly a positive response locally, blaming the cancellation on a "scary and violent minority".

She further claimed this minority group of people are "willing to make threats and commit violence for the sake of shutting down free speech".

Powerstation co-owner Gabrielle Mullins told the NZ Herald yesterday that after receiving complaints from the community, they decided to cancel.

Ms Mullins said she was "not comfortable at all" to have the speakers at the venue.

"Certainly freedom of speech is fine but there are also humanitarian issues.

"They can say whatever they want but personally I don't want it in my venue."

An earlier email from the event's promoter had stated "We look forward to the day when venues aren't bullied for daring to be available and ideas right of Stalin are permitted equal rights to peaceful assembly".

The venue has since notified ticket holders that all tickets would be refunded.

While the pair talked to various media outlets last night, hundreds gathered at Aotea square for a peaceful protest against racism.

"Aotearoa does not stand for your messages of racism, hatred and especially white supremacy," said Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson said.

Tamaki Anti-Fascist Action spokeswoman Sina Brown-Davis told Newshub yesterday the protest turned into a celebration, further saying supporters of the pair didn't actually care about freedom of speech.

"They've been quite clever framing this as a free speech issue, which they use as a smokescreen to introduce their politics of hate and division."

Protesters gather at Aotea Square, Auckland, against far-right Canadian speakers Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux, whose speaking event in the city was cancelled by the venue where they were due to appear. Source: 1 NEWS

Police were seen conducting a security sweep at the Powerstation today and said they respected the right to protest and freedom of speech.

Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux gave an in-depth interview to 1 NEWS about today's events. Source: 1 NEWS
IRD New Zealand currency composite image.

Your tax refund - or bill - will soon be automatic whether you file a return or not

Justice Minister Andrew Little.

Justice Minister says conversion therapy ban could be considered

Gutless thieves steal 17 laptops from a primary school in small Canterbury town

Auckland's new cycleway to make commuting easier from North Shore area

Heavy fog at Auckland Airport causes domestic flight cancellations and delays

Weather News

Heavy fog affected 41 domestic flights at Auckland Airport this morning.

Auckland Airport put fog restrictions in place at 4.55am and they were lifted at 8.26am.

A total of 22 domestic flights were been cancelled and 19 were delayed.

International flights were not affected by the fog.

Visibility in the city was low as of 6am, down to about 100m.

Auckland Airport is experiencing foggy conditions today.
Auckland Airport is experiencing foggy conditions today. Source: 1 NEWS
First PersonAt a hui about the Ngāpuhi settlement, Eden More reflects on what it means to be urban Māori.

-

I'm sitting in a hui in the Ngāpuhi heartland - Korokota marae at Titoki.

I am listening to a whare full of people debating the Ngāpuhi settlement.

The words I keep hearing are 'urban Māori'. Some sound angry.

"The urbans have had all the money for years," says one kuia, looking fierce. "Now it's our turn."

I'm feeling uncomfortable and confused. I turn to my (Pākehā) colleague and ask, "Am I an urban Māori?"

The questions came tumbling into my mind. Is that me they're talking about? Why are they not happy with me? Can I represent my hapū if I live in Auckland? Do they want me to drop my career and move home?

I'm from Te Ngāere Bay though I've never lived there. My hapu is Ngāitupango. My dad's dad, Archie More, still lives up the hill in Matauri Bay and we visit him.

But I grew up in Turangi and now I live in Tāmaki Makaurau. Mission Bay. Pretty urban.

So, what does that make me? What does it mean to be urban Māori? Where do we fit in to the iwi's Treaty settlement?

At morning tea, I am claimed by a relative I've never met who knows exactly who I am. Anaru Kira tells me he knows my papa and keeps a kindly eye on me for the rest of the day.

A kuia tells me she can tell by my face exactly who I belong to. I have the More face, she says.

So I guess they're not angry at me, the urban Māori in their midst.

But next week the urban question will be a hot topic when Treaty Negotiations Minister Andrew Little heads North to tell the hapū where he's at with the path to negotiating a settlement for Ngāpuhi.

He's been having talks in Wellington since March with four Ngāpuhi men - two on each side of the mandate dispute: Sonny Raniera Tau and Hone Sadler from Tuhoronuku (set up by the runanga) and Pita Tipene and Rudy Taylor from Te Kotahitanga, the hapū alliance.

How to represent the interests of urban Māori at the negotiations and in the settlement?

The hapū say their relatives in the cities all link to hapū and they will be represented through their hapū.

Tuhoronuku has, until now, wanted separate seats at the table for urban Māori, for kaumatua and kuia and for the Ngāpuhi runanga.

This week's Kotahitanga hui heard they may be prepared to give on the runanga and kaumatua/kuia seats. But not the urban (ones).

Ngāpuhi is the largest iwi in Aotearoa by far - with more than 125,000 people and 100 plus hapū.

More than 69 percent of Ngāpuhi live in main urban areas. The majority live in Auckland. About 20 percent live in Northland.

How should the urban interests be represented at the table?

Ngāti Hine chair, Waihoroi Shortland told the hui that treating urban Māori as a form of affliction was wrong.

"They're not aliens from Mars! They're my whanaunga who live in town. That's the only difference between them and me - the distance they live away from home.

"Because you live in an urban environment or community doesn't mean that you're suddenly outside the purview of your hapū.

"No hapū can afford to be unaware of the rich resources of the people we have in communities all over the country," Mr Shortland says.

Huhana Lyndon lives just up the road in Whangārei. She doesn't see herself as urban Māori, though her old people do.

"As urban Māori it's about being connected, visible and plugging into what's happening locally," she says.

"It's also utilising skills and experience to advance things that are relevant for home."

Ms Lyndon says that although urban whānau are valid and valued they don't need their own separate seats at the settlement table.

"We don't believe that urban or kaumatua/kuia need separate representation; rather we believe that it all just goes back through the hapū.

"Whether you're urban or living in the haukāinga, if you want to represent your people, you must be chosen through a hapū process."

Tasha Hohaia, who lives in Auckland, says that there's definitely a need to have a separate conversation for city-dwelling Ngāpuhi.

"I'm a big fan of us coming under the iwi - because we are the iwi, but at the same time I have concerns about whether our 50,000 voices of Ngāpuhi living in Auckland will speak and be heard," she says.

"It sometimes feels like there's a hierarchy, like they don't see us as Ngāpuhi-an or as valuable as them.

"Ngāpuhi is Ngāpuhi wherever we are, whether it's up north, in an urban setting like the city, or anywhere else around the world." 

Eden More outside her marae.
Eden More outside her marae. Source: Supplied
