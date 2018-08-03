 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

"Hope NZ enjoys shariah" - Alt-right speakers' agent responds to having their Auckland event at The Powerstation cancelled last-minute

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Social Issues

Canadian alt-right speakers Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux have taken a parting shot at New Zealand after they had their Auckland event at The Powerstation cancelled last minute yesterday.

In light of the cancelled appearance, Southern's agent Caolan Robertson sent a message to the NZ Herald over Twitter saying "Hope New Zealand enjoys shariah".

The pair told 1 NEWS in an interview last night it was "straight up terrorism" which prevented their event.

"We had a venue all set up and we paid the venue owner knew who we were and there were no surprises," Molyneux said.

"Then after the location was released the venue owner was screaming at our people and telling them to get out of the venue or he would arrest them for trespassing."

Southern claims they had received mainly a positive response locally, blaming the cancellation on a "scary and violent minority".

She further claimed this minority group of people are "willing to make threats and commit violence for the sake of shutting down free speech".

Powerstation co-owner Gabrielle Mullins told the NZ Herald yesterday that after receiving complaints from the community, they decided to cancel.

Ms Mullins said she was "not comfortable at all" to have the speakers at the venue.

"Certainly freedom of speech is fine but there are also humanitarian issues.

"They can say whatever they want but personally I don't want it in my venue."

An earlier email from the event's promoter had stated "We look forward to the day when venues aren't bullied for daring to be available and ideas right of Stalin are permitted equal rights to peaceful assembly".

The venue has since notified ticket holders that all tickets would be refunded.

While the pair talked to various media outlets last night, hundreds gathered at Aotea square for a peaceful protest against racism.

"Aotearoa does not stand for your messages of racism, hatred and especially white supremacy," said Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson said.

Tamaki Anti-Fascist Action spokeswoman Sina Brown-Davis told Newshub yesterday the protest turned into a celebration, further saying supporters of the pair didn't actually care about freedom of speech.

"They've been quite clever framing this as a free speech issue, which they use as a smokescreen to introduce their politics of hate and division."

Protesters gather at Aotea Square, Auckland, against far-right Canadian speakers Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux, whose speaking event in the city was cancelled by the venue where they were due to appear. Source: 1 NEWS

Police were seen conducting a security sweep at the Powerstation today and said they respected the right to protest and freedom of speech.

Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux gave an in-depth interview to 1 NEWS about today's events. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Social Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
IRD New Zealand currency composite image.

Your income tax refund - or bill - will soon be automatic whether you file a return or not

2

Heavy fog at Auckland Airport causes domestic flight cancellations and delays
3

Aussie tradie's touching gesture for widowed pensioner at McDonald's goes viral

4

Justice Minister says conversion therapy ban could be considered
5

Gutless thieves steal 17 laptops from a primary school in small Canterbury town
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
23:03
Three gay men spoke about the conversion therapy they’ve been through, and Sunday goes undercover to find people offering it.

Justice Minister says conversion therapy ban could be considered
Dr Lance O'Sullivan.

Traditional education system has 'already failed' Māori youth
Auckland Airport is experiencing foggy conditions today.

Heavy fog at Auckland Airport causes domestic flight cancellations and delays
Eden More outside her marae.

Urban Māori: What does that even mean?

Watch: 'We're not white supremacists' - Alt-right speakers Stefan Molyneux and Lauren Southern have their say after Auckland event was cancelled

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics

Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux have released a video in response to their speaking event in Auckland being cancelled, saying they are not "fascists" or "white supremacists".

The video was posted on Mr Molyneux's YouTube account, titled "Event Canceled: New Zealand Is Hostile To Free Speech," and features the pair talking about the cancellation for about 14 minutes.

Ms Southern says she was "very excited to meet people here" and believed that Mayor of Auckland Phil Goff's decision to stop government venues from hosting them was due to "strong forces".

"I truly believe that there were strong forces involved, whether it be government calling this guy, threats, the threat of his windows being smashed, maybe the police telling him your whole place is going to be destroyed if you hold this," Ms Southern said.

Mr Goff was on TVNZ 1's Q+A programme last month, saying Regional Facilities Auckland "were concerned the speech that these two individuals were engaged in was deliberately provocative to some of our ethnic communities and our faith communities".

"I'm not against free speech. I simply made the call to agree with Regional Facilities Auckland that we should not be facilitating their use of our venues, and that's the right call," Mr Goff said.

The pair arrived last Thursday and were photographed posing as "Power Rangers" under a Māori carving in the arrivals area of Auckland Airport.

"They were apparently upset because we did some goofy Power Ranger stances under a statue coming in," Mr Molyneux said.

"The media do want us to say these things - they want their perfect villain," Ms Southern said.

"They're desperate for villains ... we're just here to have conversations that are actually just really important for the future of this country.

"It's really disheartening but hopefully this will wake people up in New Zealand."

When Southern was asked about her views against diversity in an interview with Newshub yesterday, she compared her opinions to historical revolutionaries.

"The suffragettes would've been considered to be against the modern status quo at the time," she said.

"Individuals who criticised Christianity hundreds of years ago would've been prosecuted under blasphemy laws.

"I now criticise the religion of diversity and I am considered [to be] committing hate speech."

She claimed New Zealanders accept "the diverse view" that "women should be stoned for the crime of being raped".

"That's what multiculturalism is, you accept all cultures."

"The West" is the "most beautiful culture ever created in the world", Ms Southern said.

Molyneux says in the video they regret the event was cancelled, saying "I was going to make an argument of a very passionate case for free speech".

"People need these ogres...they're sort of rusty knights in search of imaginary dragons," Mr Molyneux said.

"We're not white supremacists or fascists," Ms Southern said.

During the pair's tour of Australia they made disparaging remarks about Aboriginal Australians.

Tāmaki Anti Fascist Action spokesperson Sina Brown-Davis said "they were mocking Aboriginal culture and launching tirades against multiculturalism and Islam ... just really offensive, dehumanising depictions of indigenous Australians".

Southern says she would have loved to "even go outside and talk to some of the protesters".

"If your opinions are superior to mine, I will change my mind if you give me the evidence," she said.

Despite the cancellation, Mr Molyneux called the New Zealand event a "success".

"We had five incredibly successful events - the success of this event in New Zealand is still a little abstract but I think will still materialise over time," he said.

Earlier this year Southern was banned from entering the UK on the grounds of her involvement in distributing racist material in Luton, according to BBC.

Stefan Molyneux and Lauren Southern say they would have welcomed the chance to speak with protesters and supporters alike. Source: Stefan Molyneux / YouTube
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
Henry Anchondo in Auckland High Court

'Custodian courier' involved in largest ever importation of cocaine into NZ jailed for three years, eight months

Watch: Canadian far-right speakers talk about Māori rights in NZ and the Treaty – 'I don't believe in collective moral guilt'

Watch: Canadian far-right speakers blame threats of violence amounting to 'straight up terrorism' for Auckland event cancellation

'We've reached a crisis point' – teachers ready to 'stand up and be heard' as strike nears

Controversial far-right Canadian pair hit back after Auckland event cancelled at last minute

Cyclist in serious condition after being hit by car near Huka Falls

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Accidents

A cyclist is in a serious condition after being hit on the busy Huka Falls Road near Taupo today.

Police said they were called about 10.30am and the male cyclist was taken to hospital.

The road is closed while the Serious Crash Unit investigates what happens.

Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Accidents