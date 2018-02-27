 

'I hope Maori are proud of me' - Bridges and Bennett National's first Maori leadership team

With a Maori leader and deputy team now fronting the National Party, Simon Bridges hopes to get a bigger look-in from Maori voters.

Bridges, elected leader today, is the first person of Maori descent to lead the National Party.
Mr Bridges, the son of a Baptist minister of Ngati Maniapoto descent was elected the party's first Maori leader tody and Paula Bennett his deputy.

Shortly after the vote, he told media he was proud to have a duo of Maori "westies" leading.

"I hope Maori are proud of me - that the National Party has elected its first Maori leader and ... deputy leader as well," he said.

"I hope Maori - who traditionally have been with NZ First at times, Labour - will give us a second look and think about us and what we mean: the opportunities that we present for Maori."

Mr Bridge said he believed Maoridom was changing.

"I think clearly we are seeing Maori succeed in business, both small and large, and they are as aspirational as every other New Zealander," he said.

"I want to appeal to a broad cross-range of New Zealanders."

Asked whether he would be going to Waitangi next year or trying to work on the his party's reputation with Maori, Mr Bridges said it was "not a relationship that needs rebuilding".

"But we have certainly got to keep up that energetic approach and sell them our vision of New Zealand."

