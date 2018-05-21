 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Hope absolutely remains' to eradicate Mycoplasma bovis as bill expected to grow

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Prime Minster addressed questions on the cow disease Mycoplasma bovis today, saying she hoped it can be eradicated from New Zealand, but expected the bill to grow. 

$85 million was allocated in the Budget, but the amount needed to deal with the cow disease is expected to rise.
Source: 1 NEWS

The total compensation amount for Mycoplasma bovis was "hard to say", Jacinda Ardern said in her post-Cabinet media conference. 

Estimations had been made based around the initial culling programme, however more farms have been found to have Mycoplasma bovis since then. Eighty-five million dollars had been allocated in the Budget, but the amount needed was expected to increase. 

"That bill certainly could grow," Ms Ardern said. 

She said her "hope absolutely remains" that the disease can be eradicated. 

"Ultimately what is guiding this decision is industry, government, the farming community, collectively sitting down together and saying, have we given this everything we can, what is the best option for New Zealand in an industry that is critical for us?"

Making it into the country and isolating where the disease travelled in the intervening period were two mistakes acknowledged by the Prime Minister.

Ms Ardern also said options needed to be kept open in holding to account those who may be responsible for bringing the disease into New Zealand.

"It's fair to say we wouldn't be dealing with the spread on this scale had it been dealt with in the best possible way. It seems to be that mistakes have been made, but what we need to focus on right now, is putting in place the best possible plan to deal with it, in the here and now."

"We just need to get on with it."

"This is a devastating situation for farmers and for an industry that is critical for New Zealand and highlights the risk of biosecurity threats and the need for us to make sure our systems are in place are protect ourselves in the future."

The next step would be decided in the coming week. 

Related

Politics

Farming

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


2

Read Meghan Markle's 'love letter to all things Kiwi' on her 2014 road trip of the South Island

01:42
3
Five months ago Ngarangi Sadler thought she hit rock bottom. This morning, she discovered there was more to come.

'Mate you must feel stink' - South Auckland grandmother of five who lost everything in fire has message for those who stole container of fundraised items


00:30
4
Faster-moving lava from Kilauea volcano is now gushing into the sea as the crisis continues.

Astonishing vision from Hawaii shows molten rock pouring into ocean, lava being launched skyward

5
Nathan Kraatskow.

Teen cyclist killed in Auckland hit and run was a big brother to three siblings and leaves 'a huge hole in our family', say grieving loved ones


01:35
TVNZ weather present Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Another spell of wet and windy weather heading for the majority, with possible snow down south

TVNZ weather present Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Nathan Kraatskow.

Teen cyclist killed in Auckland hit and run was a big brother to three siblings and leaves 'a huge hole in our family', say grieving loved ones

Nathan Kraatskow, 15, died at Albany on the North Shore on Friday night.

Wintry weather to continue across North Island this week

The stormy weather that caused almost 3500 lightning strikes yesterday is showing no sign of abating.

Remote home control system on a digital tablet or phone.

Winter energy payments for elderly would be cancelled by a National Government - Simon Bridges

Under the Labour-led Government's policy, beneficiaries and superannuitants are eligible for up to $700 to keep themselves warm from July 1.


Read Meghan Markle's 'love letter to all things Kiwi' on her 2014 road trip of the South Island

Before Prince Harry, Markle travelled to NZ and wrote about it in a blog.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 