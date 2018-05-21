'Hope absolutely remains' to eradicate Mycoplasma bovis as bill expected to grow

The Prime Minster addressed questions on the cow disease Mycoplasma bovis today, saying she hoped it can be eradicated from New Zealand, but expected the bill to grow.

The total compensation amount for Mycoplasma bovis was "hard to say", Jacinda Ardern said in her post-Cabinet media conference.

Estimations had been made based around the initial culling programme, however more farms have been found to have Mycoplasma bovis since then. Eighty-five million dollars had been allocated in the Budget, but the amount needed was expected to increase.

"That bill certainly could grow," Ms Ardern said.

She said her "hope absolutely remains" that the disease can be eradicated.

"Ultimately what is guiding this decision is industry, government, the farming community, collectively sitting down together and saying, have we given this everything we can, what is the best option for New Zealand in an industry that is critical for us?"

Making it into the country and isolating where the disease travelled in the intervening period were two mistakes acknowledged by the Prime Minister.

Ms Ardern also said options needed to be kept open in holding to account those who may be responsible for bringing the disease into New Zealand.

"It's fair to say we wouldn't be dealing with the spread on this scale had it been dealt with in the best possible way. It seems to be that mistakes have been made, but what we need to focus on right now, is putting in place the best possible plan to deal with it, in the here and now."

"We just need to get on with it."

"This is a devastating situation for farmers and for an industry that is critical for New Zealand and highlights the risk of biosecurity threats and the need for us to make sure our systems are in place are protect ourselves in the future."