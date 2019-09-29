Hooded would-be robber throws rock, smashing glass cabinet, injuring Alexandra dairy owner

Police are on the hunt for a man who threw a rock, broke a glass cabinet and demanded money and cigarettes in an attempted robbery at an Alexandra dairy last night.

The two shop owners at the Night and Day Dairy on Centennial Avenue hid out the back of the shop while the incident occurred about 11pm, police said today.

One of the owners sustained minor injuries after being cut by a shard of glass.

The man unsuccessfully attempted to open the cigarette cabinet himself and then fled on foot toward Killarney Street.

He is described as of solid build and was wearing what appeared to be a pillowcase over his head.