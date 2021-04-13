TODAY |

Hong Kong looks to ease quarantine requirements for arriving Kiwis, Australians

Source:  Associated Press

Hong Kong’s leader says fully-vaccinated residents could soon be allowed to form “vaccination bubbles” that would allow socialising in larger groups during the pandemic, as part of incentives to encourage more people to get inoculated.

So far, only about 8 per cent of the population has been inoculated since Hong Kong began its vaccination program in late February.

But the city’s chief executive Carrie Lam said in a news conference today that it would soon establish a travel bubble with Singapore as cases have continued to decline since a November 2020 surge.

Plans are also in place to allow a limited number of travellers from mainland China to enter Hong Kong without quarantine from mid-May as the mainland has achieved "zero infection".

A ban on flights from Britain will also be lifted in May, although travellers will still be required to be quarantined for 21 days at designated hotels.

Quarantine restrictions for fully-vaccinated travellers from low-risk and medium-risk countries such as Singapore, New Zealand and Australia could also be reduced.

"Low-risk countries, that is Singapore, New Zealand and Australia has already started with a 14-day quarantine, instead of a 21-day quarantine from April 9," Lam said.

"So, in due course, when we announce this further relaxation based on vaccination, then these three low-risk countries will move on to seven-day [quarantine], instead of 14-day."

