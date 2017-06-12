 

'It honestly feels like Dann is looking down on his girls'- funeral for young father of four fatally struck by car to be held on Wednesday

An "amazing" Auckland husband, and father of four is being farewelled this week after being struck by a car while walking in downtown Auckland last week.

Daniel (Dann) Kopa's wife Calli, and family took him off life support on Thursday after he was hit by a car while crossing Hobson Street last Tuesday.

Source: 1 NEWS

The 34-year-old was taken to Auckland Hospital with critical injuries, and by Thursday the critical care ward had more than 100 family and friends visiting to say their last goodbyes to Dann, Fairfax reports.

Just hours before life support was turned off tattooist Andre Garcia arrived at the hospital, on request of a family friend to tattoo the footprint of one of Dann's children, to go with one he already had tattooed, along with the names of his twin daughters, NZ Herald reports.

Dann was reportedly planning to get the ink before the accident, and Mr Garcia said it was an incredibly moving experience. 

Close friends of the family created a Givealittle page last Wednesday to raise money to support his wife Calli, and their four daughters, Harper, five, Zoey, two, and eight-month-old twins Eden and Charli.

Daniel Kopa, wife Calli and their four young daughters.

Source: Givealittle: Daniel Kppa Family

Nearly 2,000 people have donated $114,310 to the family in less than a week, with many offering messages of support and condolence. 

"The generosity of not only his friends and family, but from complete strangers is beyond humbling and really shows that there is love in this world. It honestly feels like Dann is looking down on his girls."

Tributes also flooded in on social media last week with many sending their thoughts to the family.

"I had a chance to say my goodbyes to Dann on Wednesday at the hospital. It is absolutely heartbreaking for Calli to lose the love of her life and for four little girls to grow up without their dad," wrote Auckland Mayor Phil Goff, who said he's known the family since they were kids at school with his children.

In an update posted to the fundraising page Dann's friends said several people were asking about plans for his service and memorial.

This morning there was a powhiri at the Papakura marae, where Dann is lying in state.

"All welcome to come and go as you wish from the Marae after you have been welcomed on."

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at Karaka Bloodstock in Papakura, where friends and family will "share memories of our Danny boy".

