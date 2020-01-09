Honest Kiwi and social media post reunite man with missing wedding ring

Christmas has come round twice for a man who lost his wedding ring at a Northland beach.

The missing wedding ring Source: Facebook/Northland Police

A police social media post and a keen-eyed member of the public have reunited the lucky man with his missing wedding ring after his own search left him empty handed.

The man lost the ring while kite boarding at Waikaraka Beach near Whangarei just before Christmas.

Northland Police say the man, who got married last year, had frantically searched for the ring and returned to the beach the next day to continue searching, but still could not find it.

He thought he had lost the ring forever and would never see it again.

Luckily for him, a member of the public eventually spotted the gold ring on the beach and took it into the police station to lost and found.

A Northland police staff member took a photo of the ring and posted it on the Northland Police Facebook page. The image showed a small part of the distinctive inscription on the ring so it could be identified.

Police say within hours, the ring’s owner saw the post and recognised it.

He called police and went into the station earlier this week to get it.