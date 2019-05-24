TODAY |

Honest Facebook post leads to love for lonely 75-year-old Waiuku man

A 75-year-old Waiuku man has found love after buying a computer and teaching himself how to use it so he could make an online plea.

Jerald Montillier says he made the decision after beginning to feel lonely in December 2018, two years after the death of his wife of 55 years.

"I didn't want to go to my grave being a miserable old man," Jerald told Seven Sharp.

He posted an honest message to the Waiuku Grapevine Facebook page hoping to find companionship.

"Any lady, I have a spare room. I am 75, just share expenses, live alone - my wife passed away two years ago. Just someone to talk to. It gets so lonely by myself.

"Not a very good cook. So maybe it might suit you. Live in the Waiuku centre of town, close to shops," his post read.

It just so happened 73-year-old widow Valerie Mortram, who lived in Dargaville, saw his post and the two exchanged messages, agreeing to meet at Valerie's for lunch just before Christmas.

Jerald then stayed and shared Christmas with Valerie.

"A lovely Christmas lunch for me, it was out of this world," he said.

Valerie credits her dog Panda with sealing the deal between the pair.

"Panda jumped straight up on his knees, two paws round his chest and licked his face and then I thought wow," she said.

The loved-up couple now live together in Waiuku and say "it's the real thing."

Watch their amazing tale of modern romance in the video above.

    Jerald and Val had both lost their other half after long marriages, and came together after his brutally honest post about living alone. Source: Seven Sharp
