Homicide probe launched over fatal East Cape motorcycle crash

A fatal motorcycle crash in East Cape last month which claimed the life of a man has been upgraded to a homicide investigation.

Police are seeking information about this vehicle. Source: NZ Police

Don Henry Turei Junior died on 26 November in a crash at Te Kaha.

Detective Inspector Lew Warner says witness accounts and forensic examinations of the scene and Mr Turei's motorbike clearly show this was a deliberate act.

“We believe Mr Turei was purposefully hit by a white Honda Odyssey-type van, which immediately left the scene of the crash," says Mr Warner.

"We are continuing to seek information and sightings of a white Honda Odyssey in the Raukokere area on 25-26 November.

"The burnt out vehicle was found near the banks of the Raukokore River not far from where Mr Turei died.

"We know someone out there will have information on who may have committed this crime."

Police would like to speak to anyone who has seen the vehicle in the Raukokere area over that weekend, has seen the driver and/or passengers or saw it end up burnt out near the river.