Homicide probe launched after man's Christmas Day death in Christchurch

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man who was seriously assaulted on Christmas Day at a property in Cashmere, Christchurch has died.

He was Hardeep Singh, aged 26, police confirmed.

A 22-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday over the assault, a stabbing, and was initially charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The police enquiry has now been upgraded to a homicide investigation, and the charge will be replaced for her next appearance at Christchurch District Court tomorrow.

The victim was known to the woman.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted tomorrow.