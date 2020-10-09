TODAY |

Homicide police appeal for information after 'unprovoked attack' at Auckland park leaves 21-year-old dead

Police are continuing to appeal for information following the death of a man in a South Auckland park last week.

Nigel Fuatimu. Source: New Zealand Police

Nigel Fuatimu died at the scene following the “unprovoked” attack in Jellicoe Park, in Manurewa, last Saturday night, Acting Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin said today in a statement.

The 21-year-old and several friends had been having social drinks and listening to music at a property before moving to the nearby park at about 11pm, where they continued to play music.

They were then approached by at least two men, described by police as Pacific Islanders, who got into a physical altercation with the group before they fled the scene.

Police say while there was more than one offender, it's believed there could have been up to four people involved. 

“Police are urging the people involved to do the right thing for Mr Fuatimu and his family,” Adkin said. 

“We also believe there are people out there in the community who know what happened at Jellicoe Park or know who was involved.

“We are asking that they also do the right thing and contact Police so we can provide some closure for Mr Fuatimu’s family.”

Anyone with information about the incident or the identities of those involved has been urged to contact Counties Manukau Police on 09 261 1321, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, referencing Operation Preston.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
