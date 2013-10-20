Homicide investigation underway in Tauranga after body found near McLaren Falls

A homicide investigation is underway in Tauranga after a body was found in "suspicious circumstances."

Police received a report of a body in the water below McLaren Falls Bridge on McLaren Falls Road around 11.30am yesterday.

Detective Inspector Lewis Warner says the body has not yet been identified.

An autopsy will take place today.

"The investigation is in its early stages and Police would like to hear from anyone who saw suspicious activity on McLaren Falls Road yesterday," Detective Inspector Warner said.

Information can be provided to Tauranga Police on 07 577 4300, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.