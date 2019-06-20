Homicide investigation underway after woman 'hit by vehicle' in South Auckland

A homicide investigation has been launched after a woman died after what police say was a "serious assault" in South Auckland today.

Police say they were alerted to the incident at 20 Mahunga Drive in Māngere at around 3.30pm.

They say they are speaking with a man in connection with the incident.

"We can confirm that a woman has died at the scene after it appears she has been hit by a vehicle," Detetective Inspector Colin Higson of Counties Manukau CIB says.

Two other people were transported to Middlemore Hospital, a woman in a serious condition and a man in a moderate condition.

Police say one person died at the scene.

Mahunga Drive is expected to be closed for several hours.

The road leading to Oji Fibre Solutions has been cordoned off and several police cars are lining it.

A fire truck has also arrived at the scene.

Workers inside a nearby lunch bar have told 1 NEWS they were told the incident involves "people being stabbed".

Police are yet to confirm this information.