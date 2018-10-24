TODAY |

Homicide investigation underway after two people found dead following shooting near Tauranga

A homicide investigation has been launched following the death of two people at an Omanawa property last night.

In a statement today police say they were called to an Ormsby Lane address about 7.40pm yesterday following a report of shots having been fired.

Upon arrival, two men were found dead.

Police say they are working to understand the full circumstances of what has occurred.

A scene examination will continue at the property today.

Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area around the time of the incident, or anyone with knowledge of those involved, to get in touch.

You can call Bay of Plenty Police on 105, or give information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
